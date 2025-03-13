One UI 7 Beta Released for Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra: How to Download

As promised earlier, Samsung has officially begun rolling out the latest One UI 7 Beta update for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users. The Android 15-based update is reportedly live in India, the US, and South Korea.

Last week, Samsung released the One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in the same regions. Now, a week later, the update has arrived for the S23 series.

To download the update on your S23, you must first sign up for the beta program.

How to Download One UI 7 Beta on the Galaxy S23 Series

If you own a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra, here’s how you can install the update:

1. Open the Samsung Members app on your phone. Sign in to your Samsung account if you haven’t already.

2. Look for the One UI 7 Beta banner on the app’s home page.

3. If you don’t see the banner, tap the Announcements icon in the top right corner and check the latest notification.

4. Once you find the banner, tap on it and select Join Now.

5. Tap Enroll and hit Continue to accept the beta program terms and conditions.

6. You should see a message confirming “You’ve enrolled in the One UI Beta Program.”

7. Within a few minutes, you’ll receive the One UI 7 Beta update on your Galaxy S23.

To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

While this update won’t erase any data, it’s always a good idea to back up your device before installing it. Once you’re done, make sure to update Samsung apps via the Galaxy Store.

I received the One UI 7 Beta update on my Galaxy S23 Ultra in India with the build number S918BXXU8ZYC3 / S918BOXM8ZYC3 / S918BXXU8DYC3. The OTA update is 4.7GB in size and took about 10 minutes to install.

The update is fairly stable, considering it’s based on the latest Beta 5 build. It also includes the March 2025 security patch.

In South Korea, the update has rolled out with build version S918NKSU6ZYC3 / S918NOKR6ZYC3 / S918NKSU6DYC3.

Can’t Enroll? Here’s an Alternative

If you’re unable to install or enroll in the beta program, you can sideload the update by downloading the OTA file. Tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter) has shared One UI 7 beta sideload links for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra.

Exclusive



Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra One UI 7 beta sideload build links:



S23: https://t.co/HGP5mMvdFA



S23 Ultra: https://t.co/XO6UYtJVpk



Disclaimer: I do not recommend sideloading because your phone may be bricked. Install at your own risk.



— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) March 13, 2025

However, this method is not generally recommended, as it can brick your phone and prevent you from receiving future beta OTA updates if you’re not in an eligible region. If you sideload the update, you’ll need to manually sideload all subsequent OTAs until the beta becomes available in your region.

What’s New in One UI 7?

One UI 7, based on Android 15, introduces a redesigned UI with several improvements. It features a revamped Control Center with a modern look, new system animations for smoother transitions, and the addition of Now Bar and Now Brief, which provide quick access to important information.

The update also brings advanced writing tools, call transcriptions, new Good Lock features, and an improved Bixby with smarter AI-powered features, enhancing both productivity and accessibility.

The One UI 7 Beta is shaping up to be a significant upgrade with several UI refinements and new features. If you have a Galaxy S23 series phone and want to experience Android 15 early, enrolling in the beta is a great option. However, since it’s still in beta, you might encounter some bugs, so proceed with caution.