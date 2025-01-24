One UI 7: How to Customize Your Lock Screen and Home Screen

Samsung’s One UI 7 is here, and it’s bringing a whole set of customization options to your Galaxy phone. With One UI 7, you can tweak everything from your lock screen wallpaper and clock to your home screen layout and app icons. Let’s dive into the world of One UI 7 customizations for the Lock screen and Home screen to make your phone more like you want it to.

Lock Screen Customization

Your lock screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your Galaxy phone and you might want to make it more personalized. One UI 7 gives you a ton of ways to do it, from cool wallpapers to handy widgets.

How to Edit Lock Screen

Getting to the customization menu is super easy. You’ve got two options:

Option 1: Head over to your phone’s Settings, then tap on Wallpapers and Style. You’ll see a preview of your lock screen on the left, just tap it.

Option 2: Just long-press on your lock screen, enter your password, or use your fingerprint, and boom! You’re in the edit mode.

1. Setting Wallpapers With Unique Backgrounds

One UI 7 brings some seriously cool wallpaper options:

From Your Gallery: Pick a favorite photo and set it as your wallpaper. You can also customize the static wallpaper and select the Suggest option to use AI to generate new backgrounds that align best with your image.

There are two other ways to customize your wallpaper – Frame and Effect. The former allows you to choose from different types of frames while the latter lets you choose various effects like blur. There is also the grayscale option.

2. Predefined Images and Themes

Samsung offers a bunch of pre-loaded wallpapers and themes to choose from in different categories like animals, flowers, and so on.

3. New Dynamic Effects and AI Generation

This is where things get interesting. One UI 7 introduces new dynamic effects that add some extra flair to your wallpapers. Plus, you can even use AI to generate new wallpapers. Imagine creating a unique wallpaper inspired by the skyline or the colors of a local festival. Here is how it works.

To generate new wallpapers, you must choose from a bunch of keywords available in a list that form a sentence. See the screenshot below for reference. You cannot enter your own prompts or even your own words at this point.

4. Clock Styles

You can change how the lock screen clock looks with One UI 7. Simply tap on and hold on the lock screen, tap on the clock, and a customization menu will pop up.

Fonts, Colors, and Size

Choose from a bunch of different font types, change size, pick your favorite color, and adjust the thickness and size of the clock.

Style

There are different clock styles to choose from like classic digital or analog. There is also an option to view the weather with the clock if you want to know whether you need to carry an umbrella. Also, you get two animation clocks in the last two styles of the row.

If you want to change the position of the clock, simply hold and drag it to your desired position with the option to increase or reduce the size using white borders in the corner.

5. Widgets: Information at a Glance

Widgets are super handy for getting quick info without unlocking your phone or opening an app. Here’s how you can add a widget to the lock screen:

Just tap the + Add Widgets option and pick the ones you want. Available widgets include weather, calendar events, and more. To remove a widget, just tap the minus (-) icon.

One UI 7 brings some cool new widgets to the lock screen. There is the Gallery widget to show off your photos, a weather widget with moon phases, and an all new redesigned music widget.

Note: You can only select system widgets, third-party widgets are not supported for now.

6. Lock Screen Shortcuts: Quick Access

Similar to the iPhone, you can change those two little app/shortcut icons at the bottom of your lock screen. If you need quick access to widgets and apps like Uber to get around or want to keep an app you want to access quickly, you can set them as a shortcut on your lock screen. By default, you will find a flashlight in one of them.

Home Screen Customization

Your home screen is how you access most apps and widgets on your phone. So it makes sense to customize the home screen on your Galaxy phone exactly how you want. One UI 7 gives you a ton of control over everything, from app layouts to widgets. Let’s get into it.

There are quite a few ways to get creative and customize the home screen from app size and grid to app drawer, widgets, and more.

1. Customize App Size and Grid

You can customize your app size and even change the grid style as per your preference on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Check the linked article for more details on this.

2. App Drawer vs No App Drawer

Some people like having all their apps on the home screen, while others prefer a separate app drawer. One UI 7 lets you choose what works best for you. Simply go to Settings > Home screen > Home screen layout. Select your preferred settings.

With One UI 7, you also get the option to change your app drawer from horizontal to vertical. Just open your app drawer and tap on the three-dot menu. Select the sort option and tap on Alphabetical order.

3. Folders: Staying Organized

Folders are your best friend when it comes to keeping your home screen clutter-free, especially with all the apps we use these days. You can easily increase and decrease the folder’s size too. Just drag one app icon on top of another to create a folder. Then tap and hold the folder’s corner and begin dragging it to increase or decrease size.

4. Stack Widgets

You can stack multiple widgets on your home screen in One UI 7. That means you will only see one widget at a time. Swiping the widget will reveal another widget in the same place. This gives you more space to add multiple widgets without making your home screen cluttered leaving space for other things.

Simply tap and hold on a widget you want to add a stack or add a widget and drop it to the existing widget. You can swipe left or right to scroll to your widgets.

Note: You can not add more than three widgets in a single stack but you can create as many stacks of widgets as you want.

Bonus 1: Now Bar

Now Bar is one of the coolest new additions to One UI 7, and it lives right on your lock screen. Think of it as a mini control center that gives you quick access to important live info and lets you manage what’s happening on your phone.

Live Activities at a Glance:

Now Bar shows you live activities that iPhone users have been enjoying for some time now. We have covered how to use Live Activities with Now Bar before. Here are some examples of live activities that can be tracked and managed using Now Bar:

Music Playback: See what song is playing and control playback (pause, skip) directly from the lock screen.

See what song is playing and control playback (pause, skip) directly from the lock screen. Timers and Alarms: Keep track of timers or snoozed alarms without unlocking your phone.

Keep track of timers or snoozed alarms without unlocking your phone. Recordings: If you’re recording audio, Now Bar will show you a quick indicator and allow you to stop the recording.

If you’re recording audio, Now Bar will show you a quick indicator and allow you to stop the recording. Uber and Deliveries: See how far along your Uber ride is or how long before your food is delivered.

It’s seamlessly integrated into the lock screen experience, providing quick control and essential updates right where you need them.

Bonus 2: Now Brief

Now Brief is like having a personal assistant living inside your phone, giving you a quick rundown of everything you need to know throughout the day. Now Brief will brief you with important and timely information that you need to know about right now.

Examples include weather, reminders, to-do items, meetings and schedules, and more. As your day progresses, Now Brief will update the information based on it is morning, afternoon, evening, or night.

Now Brief is accessible both from the lock screen via Now Bar and as a dedicated widget on your home screen. We have a separate guide on how to set up and use Now Brief.

And that’s it, folks.