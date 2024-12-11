One UI 7 Now Lets You Record Calls in the US: Here’s How

The newly released One UI 7.0 beta update on the Galaxy S24 has brought the much-awaited call recording feature to the US. However, Samsung isn’t calling it “call recording,” and it’s not exactly the same as the call recording feature we see in other regions. Instead, you will use the “Call Transcript” feature to record and get a transcript of calls in the US.

One UI 7’s Call Transcripts Can Record Calls in the US

One UI 7’s new Call Transcripts feature now allows call recording in the US. While Samsung lets users record calls (and even automatically record calls) in many regions, it was previously not allowed in the US due to legal restrictions requiring two-party consent for call recording.

However, the newly introduced One UI 7 comes with a new Call Transcripts feature. This feature can record your calls and automatically convert them into text for easy reference later. You can also use it for recording calls in unsupported regions, including the US.

Note that Call Transcripts does have a caveat. It announces you’re recording the conversation by playing a “This call is being recorded” warning message (something Apple started doing on iPhones this year). Once the call transcript is complete, you can save the call recording audio and view the AI-generated transcript.

Call Transcripts currently supports about 20 languages.

How to Use Call Transcripts to Record Calls in the US

Once you’ve updated your Samsung Galaxy phone to One UI 7, here’s how to trigger a call recording using One UI 7.

Make or receive a call. Tap the Call Transcript button to initiate call recording. Your phone will warn you that it will alert the other participant that the call is being recorded. It gives you five seconds to cancel if you hit the button by mistake. If you continue, the phone will play a This call is being recorded message for both participants. Once the other person hears this, they can either choose to stay on the call (consent) or hang up (no consent). Once you end the call, tap the notification to see the call transcript and hear the call recording.

Image: SammyGuru

You can also view the transcript or hear the recording from the call log. The transcript uses AI to automatically identify the speakers and split the text into a conversational view with who is saying what.

A similar feature called Call Notes was introduced recently with iOS 18. It lets you record calls and get a transcript in the Notes app after warning the other party that the call will be recorded. Similarly, Google’s Call Screen feature, available on Pixel phones, discloses that you’re recording and generates a summary once the call ends.