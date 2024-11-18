One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 Will ‘Upscale’ Your Gaming Experience

Samsung’s One UI 7 will bring an AI-powered Game Assist feature. It promises to enhance the gaming experience to a new level for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 series. But how?

A screenshot of the new Game Assist feature was shared by @Jukanlosreve on X talking about Samsung’s frame interpolation and upscaling tech. It shows the Game Assist feature as being optional which means that we can turn it on and off. It is not clear if the feature will be enabled by default or not.

The new AI Game Assist feature will improve gaming performance reportedly using Qualcomm’s AFME (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) 2.0 Integration. It will upscale the supported games from 60Hz to 120Hz offering a better gameplay experience. But even budget Android phones come with 120Hz display so how does it work?

See, the display refresh rate and in-game FPS are two separate metrics. Also, not all mobile games are built to play at 120Hz. Come One UI 7 update, your Samsung Galaxy phone will upscale supported games from 60Hz to 120Hz providing a smooth experience. This should also end in better battery life but we will have to wait for our in-house battery tests when the S25 releases.

How Does It Work?

Snapdragon 8 Elite comes integrated with Qualcomm’s AFME 2.0 which is a part of Qualcomm’s suite of graphics and performance enhancements. It provides several key benefits:

AFME 2.0 boosts the game’s frame rates by offering smoother visuals for an enhanced gaming experience.

Using frame duplication, it will double the number of frames per second thereby improving the frame rate and graphics but without consuming additional resources.

It also enhances the graphics rendering process so that the games look better on the screen.

Lastly, it improves the power efficiency by controlling the excessive battery drain issue resulting in better battery life.

When is the Launch?

The feature is still under development. We can expect it to launch in January next year with One UI 7 with several new features. While Game Assist may not be available immediately but can be expected to be launched in future updates.