One UI 7 Update Delay: Why Are Older Samsung Phones Still Stuck on Android 14?

Samsung One UI 7 update has been the most awaited Android 15 skin out there. However, fans of the South Korean giant have been disappointed due to the company’s lackadaisical approach. It has turned their waves of excitement into frustration as users with older Samsung smartphones eagerly wait for the update. It has dented Samsung’s reputation of offering the fastest OS updates to one of the slowest ones with no timeline in sight. But what’s the reason behind the delay of the One UI 7 update given that Samsung’s latest phones, the S25 series are already running on it?

According to recent reports, Samsung has delayed the rollout of One UI 7 until April for older devices. So what’s the logic behind Samsung’s delay and why is lagging behind other Android manufacturers?

6 Betas for 7 Years of OS Updates?

According to X influencer Tarun Vats, Samsung will roll out six betas for One UI 7 before the stable version arrives. This is rather puzzling given the fact that the S25 series is already running on the stable version of the One UI 7. The 4th beta will roll out this month while the sixth beta will arrive in April before the stable version.

Also Read:

Samsung is expected to roll out SIX One UI 7 beta updates for the Galaxy S24.



Beta 4: Drops in February.

Beta 5: Lands in March.

Beta 6: Arrives in April, paving the way for the feature-packed stable release.



The wait will be worth it pic.twitter.com/8eqPprxV2o — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 14, 2025

Given Samsung’s seven years of commitment, it’s rather bizarre that the S24 series is yet to even get its first year of update. Not just the S24 series, none of the phones in the company’s vast lineup have been updated to the latest Android version.

What’s the Reason Behind One UI 7 Update Delay?

Some speculate that the reason behind the One UI 7 update delay is that Samsung is pushing the S25 series sales while others claim that there are some major bugs in the stable version. For those unaware, the Android 15 update rolled out in October last year for Pixel devices. Interestingly even Chinese manufacturers like Vivo and iQOO released the update in September, a month before Google and way before Samsung.

Also Read:

Samsung was one of the last Android OEMs to release the beta for Android 15 for its devices. Moreover, almost a month after the debut of the flagship S25 series, there is no concrete timeline from the company. The lack of communication from the company is only making matters worse leading to speculations and rumors.

When Will My Samsung Phone Get One UI 7 Update?

Given that the final beta for OneUI 7 will be released in April, we can expect the stable version of the update to arrive in May 2025. All previous Galaxy flagships including the S22, S23, and S24 series will get the update apart from the Z Fold and Z Flip phones. Some of Samsung’s budget phones from the F, A, M, and other series are also set to receive it, however, the company is yet to announce a beta program for these devices.

It is also possible that Google will roll out the stable version of Android 16 before Samsung manages to ship OneUI 7 to older phones. Given that Android 16 is also likely to arrive in May 2025 and Google has already rolled out Developer Beta 2, it won’t be a surprise if Samsung is caught lagging. The One UI 7 update delay only raises questions about Samsung’s commitment to 7 years of OS updates and whether we will get such long software support if the company itself is lagging a year behind.

However, tipster IceUniverse claims that OneUI 8 is likely to arrive earlier than expected and the company would skip OneUI 7.1 to make up for the delay. Since Android 16 is mostly an iterative update, it won’t be surprising if Android manufacturers are quick to adopt it.