One UI 7’s Display Assistant App Brings New Display Customization (Download Here)

Samsung One UI 7 has spent quite some time in the beta phase now. The first beta was released on December 5 followed closely by the second on December 16. While everyone is busy exploring the new features, a new display customization feature has been spotted under One UI 7’s Galaxy Labs called Display Assistant Beta. Here’s what Display Assistant on One UI 7 does and how to get it on your phone.

What is Display Assistant Beta in One UI 7?

Leaker Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) discovered the Display Assistant Beta app, a new addition to Good Guardians in the One UI 7 Beta. Good Guardians (formerly Galaxy Labs) is a suite of apps with advanced utilities for Galaxy phones, such as battery tracking, app optimization, and thermal monitoring.

The Display Assistant Beta app allows you to personalize and finely control your phone’s screen brightness, timeout, and refresh rate behavior at a granular level.

Here’s what you can adjust with the app:

Control screen timeout duration for each app separately: This allows you to customize how long the screen stays on for specific apps. For example, you might want a longer timeout for reading apps like Kindle or Pocket, and a shorter one for games to save battery power.



Enable unrestricted brightness at high temperatures: Normally, your phone automatically dims the screen in hot environments to prevent overheating. This feature gives you the option to override that safety measure and maintain maximum brightness, which can be essential for outdoor visibility on sunny days.



Adjust the speed at which screen brightness changes: This lets you fine-tune how quickly or slowly the screen adapts to changes in ambient lighting. A slower transition can be easier on your eyes, especially when moving between very dark and bright environments, while a faster one can be more responsive when you need immediate screen visibility adjustments.



Activate Curtain mode: This puts the screen in an extremely low brightness mode for an extended time without locking it. It is perfect for situations where you need the screen dimly lit for longer durations, like reading in bed without disturbing your partner or using your phone as a makeshift nightlight.



Limit an application to a 60Hz refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (like 120Hz) make animations and scrolling appear smoother, but they consume more power. By limiting apps that don't necessarily benefit from a high refresh rate, such as email or social media apps, you can significantly improve your phone's battery life.



Add a quick panel toggle to keep the screen on for 30 minutes with a single click: This is convenient for tasks where you need the screen to stay on without constantly interacting with it, such as following a recipe, reading a long article, or giving a presentation.

How to Download Display Assistant on One UI 7 Beta

Samsung is rolling out the Display Assistant Beta app to Good Guardians users in supported countries via the Galaxy Store. It is currently available for the One UI 7 Beta, meaning only Galaxy S24 users can install it at the time of writing.

To download and use Display Assistant, follow these steps:

Install Good Guardians: If you don’t already have it, download Good Guardians from the Galaxy Store or APKMirror. Install Display Assistant: Download the Display Assistant Beta app from the Galaxy Store. If it’s not available in your region, you can sideload the APK shared by tipster Tarun Vats on X. Access Display Assistant: Open Good Guardians and access Display Assistant through it.

Samsung is expected to expand the availability of Display Assistant to other markets and devices with the release of One UI 7 Stable in the first quarter of next year. Most probably following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. We may see support for Display Assistant on more devices, including the S23 series, at that time.