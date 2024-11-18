Home » News » OnePlus 13 Adds a New Camera Mode Ahead of Global Launch

OnePlus 13 Adds a New Camera Mode Ahead of Global Launch

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
OnePlus 13 Adds a New Camera Mode Ahead of Global Launch

The OnePlus 13 was unveiled last month in China. While the phone is awaiting its global launch, expected early next year, it has already received a new software update that adds a Macro mode feature. You can now capture sharp and detailed close-up shots using the Macro mode on OnePlus 13.

Once you download and install the software update, you’ll see a petal icon (the Macro mode icon) in the default Camera app. Turning it on utilizes the phone’s 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera to capture macro photos, repurposing it for close-focus photography, similar to many other smartphones.

Macro mode update in OnePlus 13 Camera

For starters, the OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. This includes a primary LYT-808 sensor, an ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. The cameras come with Hasselblad branding and support 4K/60fps Dolby Vision video. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Outside China, it’s rumored to be available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations.

OnePlus has opted for a silicon-carbon battery this time, enabling them to fit a 6,000mAh cell while keeping the size smaller than the OnePlus 12. There’s also a whopping 100W SuperVOOC charging for quick recharges, along with 50W fast wireless charging.

Other features include a 6.82-inch BOE X2 LTPO display with a 2K+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels), OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, and an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. In China, however, the phone runs ColorOS 15.

OnePlus 13: Top 7 Features of the New Flagship Phone

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

Google Is Shutting Down ChromeOS in Favor of...

Perplexity Adds New Shopping Features: Buy with Pro...

Google is Making a Pixel Laptop That Runs...

Own These 3 Apple Devices? They’re Now Vintage...

Should You Wait for M4 MacBook Air or...

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 Will...

Apple to Fix Stalking Issues With AirTag 2...

iPhone SE 4: Top 7 Features and Upgrades...

Google Adds Gemini AI Image Generator to Docs

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A26 Renders Reveal its Full...