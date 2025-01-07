OnePlus 13 and 13R Unveiled: Which is Right for You?

After months of anticipation, OnePlus flagship phones are finally here. The company unveiled the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones today at its 2025 Winter Launch event (January 7). Alongside these, OnePlus also introduced OnePlus Buds 3 Pro in a special Sapphire Blue color. Let’s look at detailed specifications, and differences between the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

OnePlus 13: The Company’s Best Flagship Yet

Launched initially in China in October, the OnePlus 13 remains unchanged for its global release. It boasts a premium look, though some may miss the curved design of its predecessor. The phone comes in three colors: Midnight Ocean (microfiber vegan leather), Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse (both with glass finishes).

Depending on the variant, it weighs 210g or 213g and has a thickness of 8.5mm or 8.9mm. The leather variant is both thicker and heavier. This robust design is further reinforced by an IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch QHD+ micro quad-curved display, meaning it curves slightly on all four sides. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. The display has received Display Mate’s A++ certification, reaches an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Powering the phone is the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Adreno 830 GPU, meaning it can handle anything you throw at it. It’s available in three RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB (exclusive to India). The RAM uses LPDDR5x technology, while the storage is UFS 4.0.

Coming to the software, OnePlus 13 runs OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15), which includes new AI features like AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Detail Boost. These features are also available on older OnePlus models running the latest software.

For photography, it boasts a 5th-generation Hasselblad camera for mobile, with three 50MP units. This includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, an f/1.6 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and ALC coating to minimize glare and reflection. It also has a 3x Triprism Telephoto lens with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera with an ISOCELL JN5 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. A 32MP camera resides in the front punch-hole cutout for selfies.

The phone is equipped with a large 6,000mAh silicon-anode battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, which OnePlus claims can charge the phone from 1% to 100% in just 36 minutes.

It also supports 50W magnetic wireless charging, though you’ll need a new OnePlus Magnetic case to utilize it. Additionally, it offers 10W reverse wireless charging to power your earbuds or other devices.

Connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, and NFC. The phone also comes with a USB Type-C 3.2 port and a stereo speaker setup.

OnePlus 13R: The New Budget Flagship Killer

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is a performance-oriented phone that sits right below the OnePlus 13. It retains a similar look but makes some strategic cuts to achieve a more affordable price point. This includes the lack of Hasselblad branding, quad-curved display, slightly inferior cameras, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the 8 Elite.

For starters, the OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. It’s an LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The brightness peaks at 4,500 nits, and there’s support for 2160Hz PWM dimming.

It features Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and rear, along with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. This is in contrast to the higher IP69 rating on the OnePlus 13.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year’s flagship processor. It comes with 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Like its elder sibling, it runs the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with an ISOCELL JN5 sensor and 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. Notably, this is the first R-series smartphone from OnePlus to include a dedicated telephoto lens. A 16MP front camera handles selfies.

OnePlus has packed a 6,000mAh battery, paired with fast 80W SuperVOOC charging. While the battery capacity is the same as the OnePlus 13, the charging speed is marginally slower, though still very fast by market standards. The good news is that both phones come with chargers inside the box. As always with R-series phones, this one lacks wireless charging support.

Connectivity features like 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, and NFC are present onboard.

Pricing and Availability

Here’s where things get interesting. The OnePlus 13 has launched with the following prices:

12GB + 256GB: ₹69,999 in India, $899 in North America, €999 in Europe

₹69,999 in India, $899 in North America, €999 in Europe 16GB + 512GB: ₹76,999, $999 in North America, €1149 in Europe

₹76,999, $999 in North America, €1149 in Europe 24GB + 1TB: ₹89,999 (This variant is exclusive to India)

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is available in these configurations:

12GB + 256GB: ₹42,999 in India, $599 in North America, €749 in Europe

₹42,999 in India, $599 in North America, €749 in Europe 16GB + 256GB: ₹49,999 in India

There are additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and limited-time introductory prices that further sweeten the deal.

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 13R: Comparison

Here’s a specification comparison of both phones, which will give you an idea of where the OnePlus 13R differs from or cuts down on OnePlus 13 features:

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 85mm (Arctic Dawn / Black Eclipse)

162.9 x 76.5 x 89mm (Midnight Ocean) 161.7 x 75.8 x 8 mm Weight 213g (Arctic Dawn / Black Eclipse)

210g (Midnight Ocean) 206g Color Options Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean (leather) Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Display 6.82 inches,

3168 x 1440p (QHD+), 510 PPI

120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO 4.1

HBM / Peak Brightness: 1600 / 4500 nits

100% Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth 6.78 inches,

1264 x 2780 pixels (1.5K),

120Hz ProXDR Flat Display with LTPO 4.1

HBM / Peak Brightness: 1600 / 4500 nits

Screen Protection Crystal Shield Super Ceramic Glass Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB/16GB/24GB LPDDR5X 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP Wide (Sony LYT-808, f/1.6, 7P lens, ALC coating, OIS, PDAF)

50MP Telephoto (Sony LYT-600, f/2.65, 3x optical, 120x digital)

50MP Ultra-wide (S5KJN5, f/2.05, 6P lens, 120-degree FOV) 50MP Main (Sony LYT-700 sensor)

50MP Telephoto (ISOCELL JN5 with 2x optical zoom)

8MP Ultra-wide (112-degree FOV) Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX615 16MP Software Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Battery 6,000 mAh (Dual-cell 3,000 mAh) 6,000 mAh (Dual-cell 3,000 mAh) Charging 100W SuperVOOC Wired

50W AirVOOC wireless 80W SuperVOOC Wired

No wireless charging Starting Price ₹69,999, $899, €999 ₹42,999, $599, €749

So, Which OnePlus 13 Series Phone Is Right for You?

The OnePlus 13 is all about premium features. It boasts a luxurious feel, that micro-quad-curved display, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a 3x telephoto lens and higher-resolution ultrawide and selfie cameras compared to the 13R.

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, is more value-oriented with a great price-to-performance ratio, very capable camera specs, and a more affordable price tag. Both phones excel in the battery and display departments and run the same version of OxygenOS.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your priorities and budget. If you demand the absolute best and are willing to pay for it, the OnePlus 13 is the clear winner. But if you’re looking for excellent performance and value, the OnePlus 13R is a fantastic option.