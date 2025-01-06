OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What to Expect

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its latest devices—OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R—tomorrow, January 7, 2025. While the OnePlus 13 has already debuted in China, the brand has teased key specifications for its global variant. Alongside the smartphones, OnePlus is set to introduce the updated OnePlus Watch 3. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect in terms of features, specifications, and pricing.

OnePlus 13 Specs (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is the device we know the most about. Closely resembling the Chinese variant, it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike previous models, it opts for a flat display, aligning with current design trends.

OnePlus has confirmed that the global variant will include dual IP68 and IP69 protection against water and dust, just like its Chinese counterpart. IP69 rating was designed to withstand high-pressure waterjets but mostly, you won’t need that in real life. It is nonetheless one of the trends in upcoming smartphones in 2025.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage in its top variant. It will run OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, which delivers smooth animations and several new AI features.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 will boast a 50MP triple-camera system, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope camera offering up to 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. The front will house a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which provides higher capacity without extra bulk. Charging options include 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 13R Specs (Expected)

Initial reports suggested the OnePlus 13R would be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, launched in China in December. However, recent leaks indicate that the 13R won’t be a replica but will feature notable differences.

The OnePlus 13R will come with a similar design language with flat sides, front, and back. It will reportedly introduce a concentric circular pattern etched into the rear glass. This unique touch will give the phone a funkier appeal compared to the more subtle OnePlus 13.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a step down from the 8 Elite found in its flagship counterpart. It’s rumored to boast a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This telephoto lens is a key differentiator from the Ace 5, which features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The OnePlus 13R will come with a 6,000mAh battery, smaller than the Ace 5’s 6,500mAh capacity, and will include 80W SuperVOOC charging. There’ll also be Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back for better durability.

Also Awaited – OnePlus Watch 3

In addition to the smartphones, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Watch 3 and Buds 3 Pro. According to leaks, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The smartwatch will reportedly feature Google’s Wear OS 5 and RTOS, offering health features such as ECG monitoring and wrist temperature tracking, similar to the Apple Watch. It is expected to include LTE connectivity and a battery capacity exceeding 500mAh.

What About Pricing?

The OnePlus 13 launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,499 (approximately $630) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is expected to launch in India at a starting price of ₹70,000. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is rumored to debut at ₹40,000.