OnePlus 13 Global Launch Confirmed for January 2025: What You Should Know

The OnePlus 13 will launch globally in January 2025, possibly alongside the OnePlus 13R and other wearables.

It will feature a flat design and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

OnePlus 13 will be available in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn color options.

Get ready, OnePlus fans! OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship phone. The OnePlus 13, already launched in China in October, is confirmed for a global release in January 2025. We may also see the OnePlus 13R, new wireless earbuds, and the OnePlus Watch 3 released alongside it.

OnePlus has displayed the phone’s banner on its global website, stating, “OnePlus 13 coming soon.” The brand has also announced the ‘Board the OnePlus 13 Train and Win Big’ contest, where users can win a OnePlus flagship phone, an audio product, or collectible toys by achieving different milestones. There’s a special OnePlus Bonus Drop, giving users a chance to win the OnePlus 13 and other products for just INR 11.

OnePlus 13: Specifications

Assuming the specifications remain the same as the Chinese variant, the OnePlus 13 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 LTPO display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have flat edges, unlike its predecessor, which had a curved screen, and a flat back similar to the iPhone 16.

This time, it also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner instead of an optical one. Additionally, the phone will have dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It’s an octa-core SoC with new Oryon cores and clock speeds of up to 4.32GHz. Configurations of up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage are expected.

Other specifications include a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, a large 6,000mAh battery, and 100W SuperVOOC charging. The device will also support fast 50W magnetic wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price

The OnePlus 13 launched in China with the following prices:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 4,499 (approximately $630)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,899 (about $686)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 5,299 (about $742)

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 5,999 (roughly $840)

For comparison, the OnePlus 12 launched in China at CNY 4,299 (around $602) for the base model. In India, it was priced at ₹64,999 (approximately $794), €949 in Europe, and $799 in the United States.

This time, a marginal price increase of 5–10% is likely, placing the phone’s launch price in the range of $850–900 in the US, €1,000–1,100 in Europe, and approximately ₹70,000 in India.