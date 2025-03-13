OnePlus 13T (13 Mini) Specs Appear Online: Cheapest 8 Elite Phone?

Previous rumors suggested that OnePlus might launch a compact smartphone, possibly called the OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini, with an iPhone 16-inspired design. The phone is expected to arrive sometime in Q2 this year. Now, a new leak suggests it will feature a small display, high-end performance, and ultra-long battery life. Here’s what the OnePlus 13T could offer.

OnePlus 13T/ OnePlus 13 Mini Design

Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has posted on Weibo about an upcoming compact phone from OnePlus. They mention that the device will feature a small 6.3-inch screen, flagship-level performance, likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite from the OnePlus 13, and ultra-long battery life.

They further describe the phone as having a simple, pure, and internationally appealing design. While the post does not confirm the exact name of the device, the tipster used the same emoji as in their previous post about the OnePlus 13T, suggesting that this could be the phone in question.

It could be OnePlus’ newest compact smartphone, marketed as “the most beautiful compact phone with a flat display.”

OnePlus 13T / OnePlus 13 Mini Expected Specs

Another well-known tipster, Smart Pikachu, also shared details on Weibo about what appears to be the same device. They claim that OnePlus’ 6.3-inch phone will be the most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Their exact words describe it as “a small-screen phone with the largest battery and the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite, at a competitive price.”

The phone is also rumored to feature a massive 6,000mAh battery. Given its compact size, it is likely to use silicon-carbon battery technology, which allows for a larger battery capacity while keeping the phone lightweight. The recently launched OnePlus 13 and 13R also use this battery tech.

According to previous leaks, the device is expected to sport a 6.31-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the circular camera module seen on recent OnePlus models, this phone is rumored to feature a pill-shaped camera module, similar to older iPhone designs.

OnePlus 13T Renders

On the back, it is likely to house a dual-camera setup with a 50MP IMX906 (1/1.56”) main sensor and a 50MP JN5 2X telephoto lens for optical zoom. The 6,000mAh battery is expected to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, just like the OnePlus 13R.

The device will likely feature a glass back, a metal frame, and a button-style alert slider, which OnePlus may be replacing with the new Action Button. It is expected to run OxygenOS 15 globally, based on Android 15.

Expected Launch Timeline and Price

The OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch in China around April or May 2025, followed by a global release.

Tipsters claim it will be the most affordable phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Currently, the cheapest device with this chipset is the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly ₹36,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. This suggests that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be priced even lower to align with these claims.

Since there is no official confirmation on the device’s name, leaks have referred to it as both OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13 Mini. However, based on OnePlus’ naming history, OnePlus 13T seems more likely, as the company has never released a phone with a “Mini” label.

In comparison, they launched the OnePlus 10T in 2022, which first debuted as the OnePlus Ace Pro in China for CNY 3,499 ($518) before arriving in India as the OnePlus 10T at ₹49,999.