OnePlus 13 Mini Spotted With iPhone 16-Like Design: Specs and Launch Details

OnePlus’s compact flagship phone is expected to launch in May or Q2 2025.

It is rumored to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO display and be the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The phone may have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and dual rear cameras.

After launching the flagship OnePlus 13 and the mid-range 13R, OnePlus is now preparing to introduce a compact flagship phone called the OnePlus 13 Mini or 13T. This new device is expected to compete directly with the recently launched iPhone 16e and Google Pixel 9a.

The phone is expected to launch in May or sometime in Q2 2025. While the official name is still unclear, new leaks have already revealed key specifications and features.

OnePlus 13 Mini: 3C Certification

As spotted by folks at GizmoChina, a new Oppo phone with the model number PKX110 has appeared in China’s 3C database. The listing does not confirm the exact name of the device, but tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo claims it is the OnePlus 13T or 13 Mini.

The listing reveals that the phone supports 80W fast charging and has 5G connectivity but does not mention any other specifications.

OnePlus 13 Mini: Design Renders

OnePlus 13 Mini back panel renders on Weibo

Renders of the OnePlus 13 Mini or 13T, created by Xiaohongshu, have surfaced on Weibo. They showcase multiple back panel variations, with camera layouts arranged both vertically and horizontally. Some renders feature single or dual LED flashes, followed by the OnePlus logo at the center.

All the renders depict a dual-camera setup on the back. However, one render shows a rectangular camera module with Hasselblad branding. One of them also resembles the iPhone 16’s rear design.

The phone’s overall design closely resembles the Nord 4, featuring a boxy frame with rounded edges. The volume and power buttons are positioned on the right, while what seems to be the new Action button, possibly replacing the Alert Slider, is seen on the left frame.

The listing associates these renders with 13 Mini and 13T, but it is unclear which specific model they represent.

What Specs to Expect?

OnePlus 13 Mini renders leaked previously

If leaks are accurate, it could be the most affordable smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. As for other specs, the phone may come with a flat 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, this would make it the same size as Vivo’s compact flagship, the X200 Mini.

The OnePlus device is expected to feature dual rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 2x telephoto lens.

The handset is also rumored to feature a 6,000mAh Silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W fast charging. It might include wireless charging as well. On the software front, it is expected to run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch in May 2025. Since tipsters claim it will be the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, we expect it to launch at a lower price than the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, which is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly ₹36,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant in China.