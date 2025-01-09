OnePlus 13: You Must Enable These Camera Settings Right Now

The OnePlus 13 was launched recently. Have you got your hands on one? If yes, then you must be eager to start capturing stunning photos and videos with its Hasselblad camera system. While the camera performs well out of the box, it falls short of flagship standards. But don’t worry for we have a few simple tweaks you can make in OnePlus 13’s Camera app settings and boost your photography experience. Here are 5 settings you should enable on your OnePlus 13 Camera app to get the most out of it.

1. Adding a Watermark to Your Photos

The OnePlus 13 offers a customizable watermark feature that lets you add text and information directly to your photos. This can be useful for branding, copyright protection, or simply adding context to your images. Here’s how to enable and use it:

Launch the camera app on your OnePlus 13. Tap the three vertical lines in the top right corner of the viewfinder to open the camera settings. Look for the Watermark option and tap on it. Toggle on the watermark switch. Choose between General and Hasselblad styles. The General style displays Shot on OnePlus while Hasselblad includes the Hasselblad logo. But you can also choose Customize option and add any text (your studio name for example) here.

Once you’ve made your selections, tap the back button to save your settings. The watermark will now be applied to your photos according to your preferences.

2. Use the Golden Spiral for Dynamic Composition

The Golden Spiral, also known as the Fibonacci spiral, is a mathematical ratio found throughout nature and art. Using it as a composition guide can help create more visually appealing and dynamic photos. The spiral guides the viewer’s eye through the image, leading them to the focal point. This is especially useful for landscapes, portraits, and still-life photography. Here’s how to enable the Golden Spiral grid on your OnePlus 13:

Launch the camera app. Tap the three vertical lines in the top right corner of the viewfinder. Find and tap on Composition assistance. In the Grid and Guides section, tap on the dropdown menu and select Golden Spiral.

Pro Tip: When you frame your shots, the Golden Spiral overlay will appear on your screen. Try to position key elements of your composition along the spiral or at its center (the “eye” of the spiral) to create more engaging and balanced images.

By using the Golden Spiral grid, you can elevate your photography and create more captivating compositions with your OnePlus 13.

3. Focus Lock

When recording videos, maintaining a consistent focus on your subject can be challenging, especially if they’re moving. The Focus lock feature on the OnePlus 13 helps solve this problem by allowing you to lock the focus on a specific subject. Once locked, the camera will automatically adjust the focus to keep the subject sharp, even if they move within the frame. This is useful for recording videos of people, pets, or any other moving subject. Here’s how to enable and use Focus lock on your OnePlus 13:

Launch the camera app. Tap the three vertical lines in the top right corner of the viewfinder. Scroll down and tap on the Focus Lock option to enable it.

4. Taking Selfies Hands-Free with Show Palm

Taking selfies can sometimes be difficult, especially when trying to reach the shutter button while holding your phone. You can use the Show palm feature on the OnePlus 13, something you must have seen on Samsung Galaxy phones. By simply showing your palm to the front camera, you can trigger a timer that will automatically take a photo. This is perfect for group selfies, capturing photos from a distance with a tripod, or any situation where you want to avoid touching your phone while taking a picture. Here’s how to enable and use the Show Palm feature:

Launch the camera app. Tap the three lines in the top right corner of the viewfinder. Look for the Shooting Methods option and tap on it. Toggle the switch next to Show palm to turn the feature on.

Now, when you’re in selfie mode, simply raise your open palm towards the camera. A timer will appear on the screen, counting down before the photo is automatically taken.

5. Quick Launch

The OnePlus 13 offers a handy feature called Quick Launch that allows you to instantly launch the camera app with a simple double-press of volume button(up or down). This is particularly useful in those fleeting moments when you want to capture a quick shot without wasting time unlocking your phone and navigating to the camera app similar to that of the Camera Button in the iPhone 16 series. Here’s how to enable and use the Quick Launch feature:

Launch the camera app. Tap the three vertical lines in the top right corner of the viewfinder. Look for the Quick Launch option. Toggle the switch next to Quick Launch to turn the feature on.

Now, you can simply double-press the volume button (up or down) to instantly launch the camera app. This is a great way to capture those spontaneous moments without missing a beat.

These simple tweaks can significantly enhance your photography experience on the OnePlus 13.