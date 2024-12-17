Home » News » OnePlus 13R: Fresh Specs Leak Reveals Key Details

Fresh OnePlus 13R Specs Emerge Online

OnePlus is tipped to unveil the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro smartphones in China soon. OnePlus Ace 5 is slated to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R alongside the OnePlus 13 in January. While we had earlier seen leaked OnePlus 13R specs, a new tipster on X (formerly Twitter) and on Weibo has confirmed some key specs of OnePlus 13R.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5, which will launch as the OnePlus 13R, will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a flat design with a metal frame, which is likely aluminum, and an optical fingerprint scanner. Note that the ultrasonic scanner is reserved for the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13R or OnePlus Ace 5 Real Life Image

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will come in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. It will use LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus will feature a triple rear camera system. The camera system is rumored to include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS for stable shots. It will also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an additional 2-megapixel sensor for depth and macro photography. The phone may also have a 6415mAh or 6500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

This is in contrast to earlier leaks which suggested a 6,00mAh battery and 100W of charging for the 13R.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is very similar to its sibling. However, it features the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6100mAh battery. It also gets higher-capacity 100W fast charging.

OnePlus is expected to unveil OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in China before launching them globally as OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 in January 2025. The OnePlus 13 already launched in China in October.

