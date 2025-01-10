OnePlus 13R Review in 10 Points: Great Value, But Lacks Premium Feel

OnePlus recently introduced two new flagship phones: the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. While I’ve already tested the OnePlus 13 and found it to be an excellent flagship phone with very few compromises, the OnePlus 13R is more budget-friendly, offering a great price-to-performance ratio. But is it a good all-rounder? Let’s find out in our quick OnePlus 13R review.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications At a Glance

OnePlus 13R Dimensions 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02 mm Weight 206g Color Options Nebula Noir (black) and Astral Trail (white) Display 6.78-inch AMOLED;

1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels);

1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate with LTPO 4.1;

HBM: 1600 nits, Peak Brightness: 4500 nits;

100% Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) RAM 12/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP(wide), 8MP (ultrawide), 50MP (telephoto) Front Camera 16MP Sony IMX615 Video Recording 4K at 60fps Software Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Battery 6,000 mAh (Dual-cell 3,000 mAh) Charging 80W SuperVOOC (charger included in the box, except in Europe)

No wireless charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, 5.5G in India, USB 3.2 Gen 1, NFC IP Rating IP65 Starting Price ₹49,999, $600, €750

1. OnePlus 13R Design: Good Looking, but Not as Premium

The OnePlus 13R departs from the design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R. It now features completely flat sides, a flat back, and a flat front, similar to iPhones. However, the phone is noticeably wide, and the edges aren’t contoured like those on the OnePlus 13. As a result, it may dig into your hands and cause some discomfort.

Although, the weight is in check at 206 grams and it does not feel heavy as such. Plus, the whole discomfort problem fades away when you slap on a case.

The device comes in two color options: Nebula Noir (black) and Astral Trail (white). The white variant I have features a concentric star trail pattern on the back, which creates a shimmering effect when light hits it. Even the camera module has a subtle concentric pattern, adding to the overall detailing.

While the phone has a distinct look, it may not feel premium to everyone. Personally, I think last year’s OnePlus 12R—and even the 11R—were better designed and felt more premium. The OnePlus 13R feels somewhat out of place, reminiscent of the OnePlus 10R the brand launched three years back.

2. OnePlus 13R Peripherals: Everything’s in Check

The OnePlus 13R has its volume rockers and power button on the right frame, with the signature Alert Slider conveniently located on the left. On top, you’ll find the IR blaster, secondary microphone, and a secondary speaker grill. The bottom houses the USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, main speaker grill, and primary microphone.

The upper left corner of the rear houses a triple camera module along with an LED flash. OnePlus has opted for Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection on both the front and rear.

It also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, an upgrade from the OnePlus 12R’s IP64. This means the phone is dust-proof and can withstand light sprays and splashes of water, so you don’t have to worry about rain or minor spills.

3. OnePlus 13R Display: Just a Notch Below the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13R’s display shares many specs with the more expensive OnePlus 13, including the same high brightness and refresh rate. It even boasts LTPO 4.1 for smooth, dynamic refresh rate adjustment, and AquaTouch 2.0 for registering touches and swipes even with wet fingers.

However, there’s one key difference: the 13R has a completely flat panel, while the 13 has micro curves on all four sides. This gives the 13 a slight edge in terms of how touches and swipes feel.

Despite this, the 13R’s display quality is excellent. You’ll enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details thanks to its 1.5K resolution, which is only slightly lower than the OnePlus 13’s QuadHD panel. Whether you’re consuming media, scrolling through the UI, or playing games, the 13R’s screen delivers a fantastic experience.

4. OnePlus 13R Speakers: Loud and Rich Stereo Setup

The OnePlus 13R boasts a stereo speaker setup, with one main speaker at the bottom and a secondary speaker on the top frame, just like the OnePlus 13. And it gets quite loud for a phone of this size, delivering clear and enjoyable audio.

The sound is well-balanced, with clear vocals and a decent amount of bass. The audio experience is very similar to that of the OnePlus 13. You’ll enjoy watching videos and can easily hear ringtones or notification alerts even in crowded environments.

5. OnePlus 13R Performance: No Slouch

OnePlus 13R’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might not be the latest or as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, it still handles anything you throw at it, including the heaviest apps and games. Multitasking—running multiple apps at once and switching between them—is a breeze.

It scores about 2.1 million in AnTuTu benchmark. A 15-minute CPU Throttling test starts with all green and slowly dips to the orange zone, throttling to 64% of its maximum performance. The phone only got mildly warm and didn’t overheat, thanks to the vapor cooling chamber.

I played Call of Duty Mobile and got a stable 118–120fps on medium graphics quality with ultra frame rate settings. Playing Genshin Impact on high settings was fine too; I got almost 57–59 fps, and there weren’t any hard frame drops. There was no overheating either. Overall, it’s great for gaming, and you won’t have any issues whatsoever.

6. OnePlus 13R Software: Fast But Needs More Polish

Like the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R runs OxygenOS 15 based on the latest Android 15 out of the box. It has smooth animations, new visuals, and several handy AI features like AI reflection eraser, object eraser, unblur, detail boost, AI notes, writing assistant, and more.

However, I felt the software on the OnePlus 13R still needs some polishing. I noticed a few stutters here and there. It also felt like the phone wasn’t running at the high refresh rate at times, even though the “High” option was selected in settings. This could be an issue with how LTPO is optimized and should be easily fixed via a software update.

Rest assured, there’s minimal bloatware and no ads on the phone. Plus, the software is highly customizable, so you won’t get bored easily. Regarding software updates, the OnePlus 13R is promised four major Android updates, with Android 19 being its last.

7. OnePlus 13R Camera: Good for Everyday Use

Cameras have never been a strength of OnePlus “R” series phones. However, I’m happy to report they’re good in everyday use. The OnePlus 13R gets three cameras: a 50MP main, a 50MP 2x telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide. It’s the first time an “R” series phone is getting a telephoto lens, which replaces the less useful macro lens found on previous models.

The main camera clicks contrasty photos with good detail in daylight. However, indoor or artificial light photos do not always have good colors or exposure. Skin tones aren’t always right and even the level of detailing goes down as the sun sets. Anyways, telephoto camera is quite good for 2x shots, and I ended up using that often when plenty of light was available.

Unfortunately, the ultra-wide camera is quite mediocre and lacks sharpness and detail. Use it mainly outdoors for capturing monuments and other landscapes in broad daylight. The 16MP selfie shooter is fine for clicking selfies, video calls, and even social media photos.

Overall, the cameras don’t reach flagship level, but they are good enough for everyday use cases like taking quick snapshots or capturing memories while you’re out and about.

8. OnePlus 13R Battery Life: Best in Class

OnePlus 13R uses a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery. It’s a single-cell unit, unlike dual-cell battery on OnePlus 13. The phone easily lasts over one day with moderate usage. My daily usage involved listening to a lot of music, using Android Auto wirelessly, taking calls, social media, and watching YouTube.

The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, a step down from the 12R’s 100W capability. However, it still charges quite fast, going from 0 to 100% in about 40–45 minutes. While it unfortunately lacks wireless charging, the combination of a large battery, an efficient processor, and fast charging make it one of the best battery phones in its segment.

9. OnePlus 13R Connectivity: All Essentials

While it has a USB 2.0 port instead of the faster USB 3.2 Gen 1 found on the OnePlus 13, the 13R still comes with the latest connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 (with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD, LDAC, LHDC 5.0 codecs), NFC, and GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo QZSS, and NavIC support.

In India, it supports 5.5G through Jio’s advanced 3CC network, achieving download speeds over 1Gbps.

10. OnePlus 13R: Pros and Cons

Pros

Offers a great price-to-performance ratio.

6,000mAh battery easily lasts over a day with moderate usage.

80W SuperVOOC charging tops up the battery quickly (0-100% in about 40–45 minutes).

1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals.

Stereo speakers provide loud and clear sound.

OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 offers a clean user experience with minimal bloatware.

Includes a dedicated 50MP 2x telephoto camera.

Cons

Flat sides and lack of contouring might not be comfortable for everyone.

Occasional stutters and potential LTPO optimization issues.

Struggles in low light conditions, and ultra-wide camera is mediocre.

Lacks the convenience of wireless charging.

Slower data transfer speeds compared to USB 3.1.

OnePlus 13R Review: Pricing and Final Verdict

The OnePlus 13R comes in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. In India, the 12GB variant starts at ₹42,999, and the 16GB variant at ₹49,999.

In Europe and North America, only the 12GB + 256GB variant is available, priced at $600 and €750 respectively. This is higher than the launch price of the OnePlus 12R, which started at $500 and €699 for an 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 13R offers more RAM and storage for the increased price.

For the price, the OnePlus 13R is a great value-for-money budget flagship phone for those who care about performance and longevity. The phone should remain a solid performer for years to come, thanks to powerful hardware and good software support. If you’re a gamer or someone who wants a quick phone for productivity, it’s an excellent choice.

However, I wouldn’t recommend it to someone who clicks a lot of pictures or videos, as the cameras aren’t its strongest point. It’s also not the best choice for those who prioritize a premium look and feel. In the latter aspect, you may want to save some more money and grab last year’s OnePlus 12R or spend just a few bucks more and get the OnePlus 12 if good discounts are available.