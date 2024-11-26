OnePlus 13R to Launch Globally, Specifications Surface Online

OnePlus 13 was recently unveiled in China, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite and other trendsetting flagship features. Now, the OnePlus 13R has surfaced online, hinting at its imminent international launch alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3.

Image: OnePlus 12R with Sandstone Case

As always, the “R” version is a toned-down variant of the original series. This means the OnePlus 13R will share some specifications with the OnePlus 13, but not all. It will likely shed premium features to offer a more affordable option, while still offering worthy upgrades over the OnePlus 12R.

To recap, the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 11R were both excellent smartphones in their price categories. They offered strong performance (powered by a year-old flagship processor), good battery life, fast charging, and quality displays at budget-friendly prices.

That being said, let’s now check the expected specifications of the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13R Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to use an LTPO panel similar to its predecessor.

It will be powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (not the 8 Elite). As always, two variants are expected: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 13R will run OxygenOS 15 on top of Android 15 out of the box. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

We may see a triple rear camera setup, though only the primary camera is likely to be 50 megapixels. The Hasselblad branding from the OnePlus 13 will likely be omitted. Other expected features include an optical fingerprint scanner and a vapor cooling chamber for better heat management during gaming.

The OnePlus 12R came with IP64, while the OnePlus 12 offered IP65 rating for dust and water protection. This time, the OnePlus 13 has a dual IP68 + IP69 rating, and we’re expecting IP68 for the 13R.

If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 13R would launch as OnePlus Ace 5 in China. Let’s await the global launch of both the OnePlus 13 (which has already been unveiled in China) and 13R, expected sometime early next year, to see what they bring in and at what price.