OnePlus 13T Launch Confirmed for April: What to Expect

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13T in April through a video.

The video reveals the phone’s name and box, hinting that it will be a compact and powerful device.

Since the video was released on April Fool’s Day, caution is advised, as surprises could unfold.

We’ve been tracking leaks and rumors about the alleged OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini for a while. Finally, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will launch in April this year. The brand has now officially teased this compact flagship phone.

Previous rumors suggested it would be called the OnePlus 13 Mini, but it’s now certain that OnePlus is sticking with the 13T name, following the naming pattern established by the previously released OnePlus 10T. The company confirmed the launch in a short video post on Weibo.

In the video, OnePlus highlights that the phone will be small, beautiful, and powerful, likely hinting at the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which has appeared in previous leaks. Near the end, the brand showcases a phone box with ‘OnePlus 13T’ written on it, confirming two things: OnePlus is launching a new compact flagship and that it will be called the 13T.

This compact flagship is set to launch in China in April 2025. However, neither the video nor the post reveals any additional details about the phone. Based on earlier leaked renders, it may feature an iPhone 16-like design and a new Action button replacing the Alert slider.

Given that this reveal was made in an April Fools’ Day video, we’ll keep our expectations in check in case OnePlus has a twist up its sleeve. Also, 13T could the China-specific name, and OnePlus may either keep it the same globally or rebrand it as the OnePlus 13 Mini for international markets.

OnePlus 13T: Expected Specifications

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13T could be the most affordable smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering flagship-level performance. OnePlus is also expected to include its WindChaser gaming engine, which dynamically adjusts CPU frequency and voltage for optimized gaming.

The OnePlus 13T is rumored to feature a 6.31-inch flat 1.5K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, putting it in line with the Vivo X200 Mini and making it slightly larger than the iPhone 16.

On the back, it’s expected to sport a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Powering the device will likely be a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast charging. It may also support 50W wireless charging, similar to the OnePlus 13. Expect LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for fast and efficient performance.

For software, the global variant is expected to run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, while the Chinese version will ship with ColorOS.

If OnePlus is indeed naming it the 13T, it would mark the return of the T series of flagship phones, a lineup that began with the OnePlus 10T but never quite gained momentum or continued in the same way after that. Let’s wait for the launch or more details to emerge.