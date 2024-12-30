OnePlus Open 2 Will Bring 6 Huge Upgrades That May Be Worth Waiting For

When OnePlus launched its first foldable, the OnePlus Open, in 2023, I was impressed by the quality, design, and implementation of OxygenOS in its first iteration. Now, OnePlus is planning to launch its second version, the OnePlus Open 2. Leaks have already started pouring in, and the OnePlus Open 2—rumored to be a rebranded Oppo Find N5—is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

As per leaks, OnePlus could launch the Open 2 as early as March next year. To give you context, the original OnePlus Open was launched in October 2023. The second-generation model will reportedly get some major improvements in design and specifications. Let’s have a look.

1. New, Slimmer Design

The OnePlus Open 2 will reportedly be slimmer than the OnePlus Open, measuring less than 10mm when folded compared to the latter’s 11.7mm thickness. This could make it one of the slimmest folding phones on the market. It could be easier to carry in your pocket and may as well be lighter than before.

2. Triple 50MP Cameras

OnePlus Open 2 has already appeared in renders shared by Smartprix in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and Yawn (@chunvn8888). Based on those renders, the phone seems to retain the bold circular camera module housing three lenses with Hasselblad branding on the rear.

It will reportedly bear the same triple 50-megapixel camera setup as the OnePlus 13. That would include a primary camera with OIS, a 3x telephoto shooter, and an ultra-wide-angle camera. For reference, the original Open came with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom.

3. Larger Screen (as Big as the Pixel Fold)

The OnePlus Open 2 could feature a large 8-inch inner foldable display with a 6.4-inch cover screen. This makes the screen as large as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For comparison, the original OnePlus Open came with a 6.31-inch front screen. The screen is 7.82 inches when folded out.

This means you’ll have more screen real estate to enjoy videos, movies, and TV shows, and also more space for notes, drawing, and more.

4. Flagship Performance

Like the recently launched OnePlus 13, the Open 2 would be powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. So, expect flagship-level performance. It could be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. This should provide a smooth, breezy experience whether gaming or using multiple apps at the same time.

5. Large Battery and Wireless Charging

The OnePlus Open had a major caveat – it did not support wireless charging—unlike other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5/6 and the Vivo X Fold. That will finally change, considering the OnePlus Open 2 is tipped to support 50W fast wireless charging.

The phone may pack a 5,900mAh battery and support 80W fast wired charging. That solves the battery concerns for us. Note that OnePlus could use similar silicon-carbon batteries as the OnePlus 13 allowing it to fit a higher mAh capacity at the same volume and weight.

6. IP Rating

According to current leaks, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to have an IPX8 rating, offering full protection against submersion in water. This is a significant upgrade from the IPX4 rating of the original OnePlus Open, which only protected against minor water splashes.

This indicates improved water resistance compared to its predecessor and puts the Open 2 on par with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, which also has an IPX8 rating.

Should You Wait?

If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the OnePlus Open 2’s rumored upgrades are certainly tempting. It is seemingly doubling down on almost all key areas. For example, better cameras, faster charging, a more durable hinge, and a refined design could address many of the shortcomings of its predecessor. However, since all of this information is based on leaks and nothing official has been confirmed, it’s best to wait for more concrete details to emerge.