OnePlus ‘Red Rush Days’ Announced: All the Deals You Need to Know

OnePlus has announced its Red Rush Days sale in India, starting today, February 11th, and continuing until February 26th. During this period, the brand is offering significant discounts on its smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Offers include exclusive sale discounts on top of regular pricing, additional card discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale features deals on the following products: OnePlus 13 (review), OnePlus 13R (review), OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2 (review), OnePlus Pad Go, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

If you’re planning to buy a OnePlus device, this could be the perfect opportunity. To make it easier for you, we’ve listed all the Red Rush Days discounts on popular OnePlus phones and accessories below:

OnePlus 13 and 13R

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 13R using select bank cards.

No-Cost EMI is available for up to 24 months on Bajaj Finserv and popular credit cards.

OnePlus is offering exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,000 with the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

OnePlus 12 and 12R

During Red Rush Days, the OnePlus 12 series is available with a discount of ₹3,000.

An additional instant bank discount of up to ₹4,000 is available using select bank cards.

No-Cost EMI is available for up to 12 months on Bajaj Finserv and popular credit cards.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 is receiving a sale-exclusive discount of up to ₹1,000.

An additional ₹4,000 off is available using select bank cards.

Customers can also opt for up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv and major credit cards.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available with an exclusive discount of ₹1,000.

Up to 9 months of no-cost EMI are available on the Nord CE 4 and 3 months of no-cost EMI on the Nord CE 4 Lite via select credit cards.

OnePlus is also offering an instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000 using select cards.

OnePlus Pad 2

There’s an exclusive ₹2,000 discount on the OnePlus Pad 2.

Customers can avail an additional ₹3,000 off as an instant bank discount.

The OnePlus Pad 2 also comes with an additional exchange bonus of ₹5,000.

No-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months.

OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go gets a sale-exclusive discount of ₹3,000.

An instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000 is available.

OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 is receiving a sale-exclusive discount of ₹3,000.

Further discounts include an instant bank discount of ₹1,000.

No-cost EMI for up to 12 months is available.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is getting a sale discount of ₹3,000, the same as the OnePlus Watch 2.

An additional bank discount of ₹1,000 is available.

No-cost EMI options are limited to 6 months.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The latest OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are receiving an additional bank discount of ₹1,000.

No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months on select bank cards.

During the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale, instant bank discounts are available on select bank credit cards from ICICI Bank, One Card, RBL Bank, and HDFC Bank. Amazon has some additional card offers. You can avail these offers through the OnePlus Online Store, OnePlus Store app, and Amazon.in.

These deals are also available offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus retail partners like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Bajaj Electronics. Additional offers might be available at different retailers.