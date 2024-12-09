OnePlus Watch 3 Specs: What We Know So Far

The OnePlus Watch 3 is tipped to be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R at their global launch. The smartwatch recently appeared on India’s BIS certification, followed by China’s MIIT certification. And now, it has also received FCC certification, which reveals some of the key specs of the OnePlus Watch 3. Let’s dive into the details.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications (Expected)

Before discussing OnePlus Watch 3, remember that OnePlus Watch 2 launched earlier this year, followed soon after the release of a cheaper OnePlus Watch 2R in the summer. The Watch 3 is confirmed to be coming in January 2025.

Here’s a sneak peek at what we might expect:

OnePlus Watch 3 Dimensions 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 Battery 631mAh rated battery or 648mAh typical battery OS Wear OS 5 Connectivity Options Bluetooth (BR+EDR+BLE), GNSS, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, eSIM support

Design and Dimensions

The OnePlus Watch 3 was spotted with model number “OPWWE251” on the FCC website. According to the listing, the watch’s dimensions are 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm, which, I’m afraid, are very similar to the OnePlus Watch 2, which measured 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm.

This means the newer watch would be as thick and chunky as its predecessor. It could simply be too big a watch for many people, including me, unless, of course, OnePlus chooses to ship it in another size. Both Samsung and Google hasve begun shipping their smartwatches in multiple case sizes too now.

Battery Life

The certification reveals a significant battery upgrade. A 631mAh rated battery (or 648mAh typical), compared to the 500mAh cell in the OnePlus Watch 2, which offered a 100-hour battery life.

An even larger battery suggests the watch would last even longer, and you wouldn’t have to worry about charging it frequently. This is currently a big problem with Samsung Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch models.

Connectivity Options

Listed connectivity options include:

Bluetooth (BR+EDR+BLE)

GNSS

NFC

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

It will also get eSIM support powered by a separate uUICC chip. The listing mentions it is a production unit, not an identical prototype, suggesting this is the version that will be released to the market.

Performance and Software

Other specifications are still under wraps but rumors suggest that OnePlus Watch 3 will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 SoC. It is also expected to run on Wear OS 5.

We’ll be eagerly waiting for the official launch in January to see what this Android smartwatch brings to the table and how well it stacks up against its Samsung and Google counterparts.