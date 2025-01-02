Home » News » OnePlus Watch 3 to Borrow New Health Features from Apple Watch

OnePlus Watch 3 to Borrow New Health Features from Apple Watch

  • OnePlus Watch 3 is set to feature advanced health tracking tools like ECG and wrist temperature, similar to Apple Watch.
  • The watch will introduce a 60-second Checkup which will quickly check key health metrics.
  • The watch will likely provide long-term insights into your health, including sleep, fitness, and overall wellness trends.

According to a new report from Android Authority, OnePlus is expected to debut new health-focused features with the OnePlus Watch 3. This will include ECG, wrist temperature tracking, and a 60-second checkup for assessing vital health parameters. Additionally, we may see a new OnePlus Watch 3 Pro version offering these functionalities along with a larger battery and a rotating crown for improved navigation.

OnePlus Watch 3 May Come With New Health Features

Folks at Android Authority dug into the recent version of the OHealth app (version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122) and found a couple of upcoming features that will likely arrive with the OnePlus Watch 3 lineup.

For starters, the OnePlus Watch 3 is set to feature an ECG sensor, similar to high-end models like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. This functionality will allow you to monitor your heart health directly from the watch. It can detect conditions such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), irregular heartbeats, and changes in your heart rate.

Leaked ECG feature on OnePlus Watch 3
The wrist temperature feature will enable you to monitor your skin temperature throughout the day, especially during sleep. The watch will provide you with a graph showing temperature trends and variability over several days. This feature may be useful for identifying changes related to illness or even monitoring fluctuations in body temperature related to menstrual cycles.

Leaked wrist temperature feature on OnePlus Watch 3
The 60-second checkup feature will perform a rapid health assessment based on seven critical health indicators: heart health, blood oxygen levels, wrist temperature, sleep patterns, mental wellness, vascular age, and more. With a quick scan, this feature will offer insights into your overall well-being, making it easy to stay informed on your health status.

This watch will also provide a long-term health insight about fitness, sleep, and daily activity. It will record metrics like step count, hours of sleep, and workouts, and use this data to provide helpful health trends and guidance.

New Health insights in OHealth app
OnePlus Watch 3 Release Date and Expected Pricing

While an exact release date for the OnePlus Watch 3 hasn’t been confirmed, it could debut around March 2025 as the Watch 2 was also launched in March 2024.

As for the price, it is expected to be in a similar range to the OnePlus Watch 2 which is around $270. The Pro variant will likely cost slightly more due to added features. Pricing will likely vary depending on the region, but we can expect it to remain competitive in the smartwatch market.

In conclusion, the OnePlus Watch 3 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade with Apple-like health features. Along with enhanced hardware and software, this upcoming smartwatch could set a new standard for fitness tracking, bringing OnePlus closer to its competition in the wearable market. Stay tuned for more details as the launch approaches.

