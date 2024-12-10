OpenAI Canvas Unveils New Era of AI-Assisted Writing and Coding

OpenAI’s 12 Days of OpenAI campaign continues to roll out exciting new updates. After unveiling the o1 reasoning model, ChatGPT Pro, and Sora, OpenAI announced three new major improvements to Canvas on Day 4. All three updates are already available to try on ChatGPT. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Canvas Becomes a Main Model Feature

Until now, Canvas was in beta and available as a separate model. Starting today, Canvas will be integrated directly into the main ChatGPT model. This means no more drop-down menus or toggling to a different model to access Canvas. Simply ask ChatGPT for help with writing, and Canvas will be automatically triggered. If needed, you can still manually activate it – click on the Function button and select the Canvas option.

Additionally, OpenAI has introduced a Writing Helper tool. It allows users to input large amounts of text and instantly open it in Canvas. So, if you’re working on an article or story, you can now launch Canvas directly with your text input in it.

2. Python Code Execution in Canvas

One of the most exciting updates to Canvas is its ability to execute Python code. This brings OpenAI and Canvas’ functionality closer to competitors like Claude’s Artifacts. Here’s what you need to know.

You can now write, run, and debug Python code directly in Canvas.

If there’s an error, the output appears in the chat directly, allowing you to fix it without switching tools.

A fix bug button enables ChatGPT to automatically make corrections and rerun the code for you.

button enables ChatGPT to automatically make corrections and rerun the code for you. Improved syntax highlighting makes reading and editing code much easier.

This new feature is a game-changer for developers, educators, and anyone experimenting with Python. While it’s unclear how advanced the execution capabilities are, OpenAI says most Python modules are supported. During a demonstration, OpenAI showcased an example using the matplotlib module, where Canvas successfully generates a graph as output.

3. Canvas Now Works with Custom GPTs

I have some experience with the ChatGPT Canvas. In my review, I discuss how it is not part of the main model and doesn’t work with Custom GPTs as my issue. Thankfully, ChatGPT solved them with this update.

Now Canvas works with Custom GPTs just like Search (previously SearchGPT) or DALL-E image generation features. This integration allows users to combine the unique functionality of their custom GPTs with Canvas features. For example, custom GPTs can load external data or use application-specific functions and display results in Canvas. During the live demo, OpenAI showcased a “Santa Letter Drafter” GPT that converted a scanned handwritten letter into a personalized response from Santa within Canvas.

Bonus: Canvas is Now Free for All Users

Though OpenAI claimed they are bringing three updates to Canvas, the biggest update of all is that it is now available to free users. So, if you subscribed to ChatGPT Plus just for the Canvas, you no longer need to continue the subscription. That’s an early Christmas gift if you ask me.

What’s Next?

Canvas is one of the features that I use daily. So, updates to Canvas and Sora have been my most anticipated features in this campaign. It’s clear OpenAI is setting a high bar for the rest of the campaign. With eight more days to go, we can’t wait to see what’s coming next. Stay tuned as we keep up with every new announcement OpenAI makes during these 12 days.