OpenAI Will Help You Discover Netflix Shows With This New Feature

Netflix is testing a new AI-powered Search Engine in collaboration with OpenAI.

This feature is currently in testing, and users need to opt in to use it.

It is available in Australia and New Zealand and could soon expand to other countries like the US.

Choosing a new Netflix show to binge-watch can be a mind-bending task since there are way too many options. However, this could soon change as the streaming giant is working on a new AI-powered Search feature to help you discover new shows and movies. Here’s how Netflix’s new AI search will work.

Netflix Rolls Out AI Search Engine Powered By OpenAI

According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix is working on a new Search Engine that will harness the power of OpenAI to recommend shows. Furthermore, this AI-powered Search Engine will suggest shows based on your mood from Netflix’s extensive catalog. Users will be able to search for shows using natural language, which should make the process much easier.

Currently, Netflix helps you find shows based on title, genre, or actor. However, this upcoming AI-powered Search Engine could be much more extensive, going beyond what is possible right now. For example, maybe you can search for crime shows set in London or children web series involving aliens.

The AI-powered search engine for Netflix is in the testing phase and available for iOS devices. It is rolling out for select users in Australia and New Zealand, and you will need to opt in via the Settings to use the feature. It is likely to expand in other countries in the future, such as the US, in the “coming weeks and months,” according to Netflix.

This isn’t the first time Netflix is relying on AI as recommendations are also powered by AI. Using your watch history and viewing patterns can help you discover new content.

It has also experimented with using AI for interla processing and filmmaking. For what it’s worth, Netflix’s Co-Chief Executive Officer has promised that “AI will help improve filmmaking but won’t replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors”.

Using AI can be contentious, especially in a creative field like filmmaking. Many fear that Netflix’s increased adoption could result in job cuts to save costs.