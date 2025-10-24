Home » Puzzles » Opener for an aerial act – Crossword Clue Answers

Opener for an aerial act – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Opener for an aerial act, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Spread salt on, maybe - Crossword Clue Answers

Opener for an aerial act – Crossword Clue Answers

Click here to reveal all the crossword clue: Opener for an aerial act answers.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 5 to 9 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
5 LettersCHUTE
6 LettersSKYBAG
9 LettersPARACHUTE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Bangkok native – Crossword Clue Answers

Large Sauteed Prawns- Crossword Clue Answers

Seal Walrus – Crossword Clue Answers

Choked – Crossword Clue Answers

Small larceny – Crossword Clue Answers

Spiritual healer – Crossword Clue Answers

Apartment Workers- Crossword Clue Answers

Talk at Length – Crossword Clue Answers

Apartment Workers- Crossword Clue Answers

Waste Away – Crossword Clue Answers