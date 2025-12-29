If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Played by plucking the strings – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings.

7 letters – THRONES

THRONES 8 letters – CHERUBIM, SERAPHIM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HIP, UTE 4 Letters HARP, LYRE, LUTE, GUTS, CHIP, PICK, GONG, BASS 5 Letters HARPS, TWANG, SEIZE, THRUM, QUILL, MELON, STRUM, BANJO, ORGAN, VIOLA, PETAL, MENOT 6 Letters ANCHER, PICKLE, RAISIN, VIOLIN, GUITAR, FIDDLE, RIPENS, TAKING 7 Letters PICKAXE, PICCOLO, TWANGLE 8 Letters JEWSHARP, PLECTRUM, SHAMISEN, PSALTERY, TWANGING, ALOUETTE, PULLDOWN, CHEVILLE, CUBATUBA 9 Letters PIZZICATO, CARPEDIEM, RECORDING, PUPPETEER, TAILPIECE, HORSEHAIR, HARMONICS, JOHNADAMS, TUNINGPEG, BALALAIKA, FRETBOARD, FUNICELLO, LOOKSHARP, STRUMMING, STAMMERER, CLUTCHING, SNATCHING, FINGERING, SWINDLING, GATHERING, TWITCHING, PRODUCING, SPIRITING, ENSNARING, PILFERING, PLECTRUMS, DRESSDOWN 10 Letters PICCALILLI 11 Letters HARPSICHORD 12 Letters DOUBLINGDOWN, CELLOPUDDING 15 Letters ROBINGOODFELLOW

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.