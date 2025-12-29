Home » Puzzles » Played by plucking the strings – Crossword Clue Answers

Played by plucking the strings – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings.

  • 7 letters – THRONES
  • 8 letters – CHERUBIM, SERAPHIM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Played by plucking the strings. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersHIP, UTE
4 LettersHARP, LYRE, LUTE, GUTS, CHIP, PICK, GONG, BASS
5 LettersHARPS, TWANG, SEIZE, THRUM, QUILL, MELON, STRUM, BANJO, ORGAN, VIOLA, PETAL, MENOT
6 LettersANCHER, PICKLE, RAISIN, VIOLIN, GUITAR, FIDDLE, RIPENS, TAKING
7 LettersPICKAXE, PICCOLO, TWANGLE
8 LettersJEWSHARP, PLECTRUM, SHAMISEN, PSALTERY, TWANGING, ALOUETTE, PULLDOWN, CHEVILLE, CUBATUBA
9 LettersPIZZICATO, CARPEDIEM, RECORDING, PUPPETEER, TAILPIECE, HORSEHAIR, HARMONICS, JOHNADAMS, TUNINGPEG, BALALAIKA, FRETBOARD, FUNICELLO, LOOKSHARP, STRUMMING, STAMMERER, CLUTCHING, SNATCHING, FINGERING, SWINDLING, GATHERING, TWITCHING, PRODUCING, SPIRITING, ENSNARING, PILFERING, PLECTRUMS, DRESSDOWN
10 LettersPICCALILLI
11 LettersHARPSICHORD
12 LettersDOUBLINGDOWN, CELLOPUDDING
15 LettersROBINGOODFELLOW

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

