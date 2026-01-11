If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Original Form of a Court Game, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Original Form of a Court Game – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Original Form of a Court Game

5 Letters – FIVES

– FIVES 6 Letters – TENNIS, SQUASH

– TENNIS, SQUASH 7 Letters – NETBALL

– NETBALL 9 Letters – BADMINTON

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Original Form of a Court Game. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters JAI, JEU 4 Letters ALAI, STIR, STET, OPEN 5 Letters MOPED, FIVES, ASHES, NEGRO, BEBOP, ETYMA, UNCUT, STETS, BOCCE, HOOPS, ROGUE, ROQUE, BBALL, EATEN 6 Letters ETYMON, TENNIS, SQUASH, BYJOVE, CYPRUS, DIRECT, PELOTA, BOCCIE, DOUBLE, SQUALL 7 Letters NETBALL, THERAPY, SEMINAL, RADICAL, NOVELLA, JAIALAI, RACKETS, SPACING, CROQUET 8 Letters AVERSION, HANDBALL, ONEONONE, RACQUETS 9 Letters BADMINTON, SPIRITUAL, UNALTERED, WALLYBALL, ETONFIVES 10 Letters REALTENNIS, SOURCECODE, OPIUMPOPPY, LAWNTENNIS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL 12 Letters SQUASHRACKET 13 Letters SQUASHRACKETS 14 Letters WATERLOOBRIDGE

