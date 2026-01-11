Home » Puzzles » Original Form of a Court Game – Crossword Clue Answers

Original Form of a Court Game – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Original Form of a Court Game, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 5 Letters – FIVES
  • 6 Letters – TENNIS, SQUASH
  • 7 Letters – NETBALL
  • 9 Letters – BADMINTON

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Original Form of a Court Game. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersJAI, JEU
4 LettersALAI, STIR, STET, OPEN
5 LettersMOPED, FIVES, ASHES, NEGRO, BEBOP, ETYMA, UNCUT, STETS, BOCCE, HOOPS, ROGUE, ROQUE, BBALL, EATEN
6 LettersETYMON, TENNIS, SQUASH, BYJOVE, CYPRUS, DIRECT, PELOTA, BOCCIE, DOUBLE, SQUALL
7 LettersNETBALL, THERAPY, SEMINAL, RADICAL, NOVELLA, JAIALAI, RACKETS, SPACING, CROQUET
8 LettersAVERSION, HANDBALL, ONEONONE, RACQUETS
9 LettersBADMINTON, SPIRITUAL, UNALTERED, WALLYBALL, ETONFIVES
10 LettersREALTENNIS, SOURCECODE, OPIUMPOPPY, LAWNTENNIS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL
12 LettersSQUASHRACKET
13 LettersSQUASHRACKETS
14 LettersWATERLOOBRIDGE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

