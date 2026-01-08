If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Osaka of Tennis, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Osaka of Tennis – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Osaka of Tennis.

5 letters – OSAKA, NAOMI

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Osaka of Tennis. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ASH, IVA, ONS, WSW, NOH, YEN, ENE, HAI, NNE, ANA 4 Letters ANDY, IVAN, TODD, STAN, HANA, ILIE, ANKE, MARI, UENO, NARA, NIKE, KOBE, AHSO, NOMO, MARU, PAMS 5 Letters NAOMI, ROHAN, HELEN, MARIA, MARIN, SANIA, LAURA, ANDRE, VENUS, JAPAN, KYOTO, SAKAI, IKEDA, SONIC, BRADY, SUMOS, SAKES, NADAL, CHANG, OSAKA 6 Letters RAFAEL, SLOANE, SERENA, GEISHA, KIMONO, ROLAND, TATAMI, ARTHUR 7 Letters MARCELO, ARANTXA, GEISHAS, YEVGENY, IVANOVI 8 Letters NEYAGAWA 9 Letters CORRECT86, ARGENTINA 10 Letters ROYEMERSON 11 Letters IMAXTHEATER 12 Letters ROWERFEDERER 14 Letters ANNAKOURNIKOVA, BILLIEJEANKING 18 Letters JUANMARTINDELPOTRO, MARTINANAVRATILOVA

