Oscar Nominations 2025: Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

Another year and another list of Oscar nominees has been unleashed into the internet. Fans are rooting for their favorite actors, directors, films, and scripts. The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, which is more than a month away. Here’s your first look at all the Oscar nominees.
Host and Streaming Partner
The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by late-night show host Conan O’Brien. You will be able to stream the show on ABC and Hulu, the latter getting this opportunity for the first time. You can watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025.
Best Actress in Leading Role
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Mickey Madison, Anora
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress in Supporting Role
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Isabella Rosellini, Conclave
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Directing
- Sean Baker, Anora
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Best Picture
- Anora
- A Complete Unknown
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Dune: Part Two
- I’m Still Here
- The Substance
- Nickel Boys
- Wicked
Best Animated Short Film
- Wonder to Wonder
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Beautiful Men
- Magic Candies
- Yuck!
Best Live Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Moritz Binder, Time Fehlbaum and Alex David, September 5
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
- Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- Peter Straughan, Conclave
- Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
- Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Perez
- Dune: Part Two
- The Wild Robot
- Wicked
Best Original Song
- El Mal, Emilia Perez
- Like a Bird, Sing Sing
- The Journey, The Six Tripple Eight
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
- Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- Porcelain War
- No Other Land
- Sugarcane
- Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death By Numbers
- Incident
- I am Ready, Warden
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- Emilia Perez (France)
- The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
- Flow (Latvia)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Memoir of a Snail
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit, Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Music (Original Score)
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
- Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Concave, Lisy Christl
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
- Nosferatu, Linda Muir
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Nosferatu
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Substance
Best Film Editing
- David Jancso, The Brutalist
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
- Myron Kerstein, Wicked
- Nick Emerson, Conclave
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Conclave
- Wicked
- Nosferatu
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Dune: Part Two
- Better Man
- Wicked
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best Cinematography
- Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
- Ed Lachman, Maria
