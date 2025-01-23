Home » Internet » Oscar Nominations 2025: Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

Oscar Nominations 2025: Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

Another year and another list of Oscar nominees has been unleashed into the internet. Fans are rooting for their favorite actors, directors, films, and scripts. The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, which is more than a month away. Here’s your first look at all the Oscar nominees.

Oscar Nominations 2025: Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

Host and Streaming Partner

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by late-night show host Conan O’Brien. You will be able to stream the show on ABC and Hulu, the latter getting this opportunity for the first time. You can watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025.

Best Actress in Leading Role

  • Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Mickey Madison, Anora
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress in Supporting Role

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Isabella Rosellini, Conclave
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Actress in Supporting Role

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rosellini, Conclave
  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Best Directing

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • A Complete Unknown
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Dune: Part Two
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Substance
  • Nickel Boys
  • Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

  • Wonder to Wonder
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress
  • Beautiful Men
  • Magic Candies
  • Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
  • Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • Moritz Binder, Time Fehlbaum and Alex David, September 5

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
  • Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
  • Peter Straughan, Conclave
  • Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
  • Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Best Sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Perez
  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Wild Robot
  • Wicked

Best Original Song

  • El Mal, Emilia Perez
  • Like a Bird, Sing Sing
  • The Journey, The Six Tripple Eight
  • Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
  • Mi Camino, Emilia Perez

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Porcelain War
  • No Other Land
  • Sugarcane
  • Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Best Documentary Short Film

  • Death By Numbers
  • Incident
  • I am Ready, Warden
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best International Feature Film

  • I’m Still Here (Brazil)
  • Emilia Perez (France)
  • The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
  • Flow (Latvia)
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Flow
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Inside Out 2
  • Wallace and Gromit, Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Score)

  • Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
  • Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
  • Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
  • Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
  • John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Best Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
  • Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • Concave, Lisy Christl
  • Wicked, Paul Tazewell
  • Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Nosferatu
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked
  • The Substance

Best Film Editing

  • David Jancso, The Brutalist
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
  • Myron Kerstein, Wicked
  • Nick Emerson, Conclave

Best Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Conclave
  • Wicked
  • Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Better Man
  • Wicked
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Cinematography

  • Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
  • Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
  • Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
  • Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
  • Ed Lachman, Maria

And that’s it, folks.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

One UI 7: How to Customize Your Lock Screen and...

Threads Rolls Out Analytics to All Users: Here’s What You...

How to Add Typing Indicators on Discord Server

How to Make and Use Custom Emojis on Your Discord...

WhatsApp Now Lets You Add Music To Status Updates Like...

How to Delete Your RedNote Account (Is It Safe?)

How to Create RedNote Account on iOS and Android (with...

How to Make and Use Custom Stickers for Your Discord...

How to Change Language in RedNote App to English (For...

WhatsApp Feature Update: Use Selfie Stickers and New Image/Video Filters