Oscar Nominations 2025: Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

Another year and another list of Oscar nominees has been unleashed into the internet. Fans are rooting for their favorite actors, directors, films, and scripts. The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, which is more than a month away. Here’s your first look at all the Oscar nominees.

Host and Streaming Partner

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by late-night show host Conan O’Brien. You will be able to stream the show on ABC and Hulu, the latter getting this opportunity for the first time. You can watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025.

Best Actress in Leading Role

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Mickey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rosellini, Conclave

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Best Picture

Anora

A Complete Unknown

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Dune: Part Two

I’m Still Here

The Substance

Nickel Boys

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

Wonder to Wonder

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Sean Baker, Anora

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Moritz Binder, Time Fehlbaum and Alex David, September 5

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

Dune: Part Two

The Wild Robot

Wicked

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Perez

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

The Journey, The Six Tripple Eight

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

No Other Land

Sugarcane

Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Best Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

Incident

I am Ready, Warden

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Emilia Perez (France)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Flow (Latvia)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Memoir of a Snail

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit, Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Score)

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Concave, Lisy Christl

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Nosferatu

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Substance

Best Film Editing

David Jancso, The Brutalist

Sean Baker, Anora

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Conclave

Wicked

Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Dune: Part Two

Better Man

Wicked

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Ed Lachman, Maria

And that’s it, folks.