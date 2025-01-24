Oscars 2025: Where to Watch Every Nominated Movie

The Oscars is the time when we get to witness the deserving movies win the end game. So, it’s evident fans were eagerly waiting to learn about which films have made it to the Oscars this year. Well, the nominees were announced on Thursday for the 97th Academy Awards.
From The Brutalist to Emilia Perez, several films bagged more than 10 nominations. Well, while it made several fans cheer after hearing the names of their favorite movies, some fans were also left heartbroken as the hosts didn’t call out the names that they were hoping for. Regardless, if you’re a little behind and want to catch up with all the movies that were nominated this year, here’s where you can watch them.
Table of Contents
1. The Brutalist
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Music, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography
- Where to Watch: The Brutalist is not available on any streaming platform at the moment. However, in the coming months, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV and Max. A concrete date is yet to be announced.
2. A Complete Unknown
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Sound, and Best Costume Design
- Where to Watch: A Complete Unknown can currently be watched in theaters. The musical drama film is likely to arrive on Hulu in February or March.
3. Sing Sing
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Original Song
- Where to Watch: You can stream Sing Sing on Apple TV or Rent it on Amazon Prime at $3.47
4. Conclave
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Music (Original Score), Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing
- Where to Watch: Coclave is available to stream on Apple TV, and the fans based in the region that have access to Peacock can also rely on it to watch the film.
5. The Apprentice
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Where to Watch: The Apprentice is available to watch on Prime Video
6. Wicked
- Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Music (Original Score), Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best and Visual Effects
- Where to Watch: You can buy Wicked on Prime Video for $29.99 or Rent it on the platform at $19.99
7. Emilia Perez
Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Sound, Best Original Song, Best International Feature Film, Best Music (Original Score), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography
- Where to Watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)
8. Anora
- Nominated For: Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Film Editing
- Where to Watch: Apple TV and Prime Video
9. The Substance
- Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Where to Watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)
10. I’m Still Here
- Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Picture, and Best International Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream at the moment but I’m Still Here will arrive soon on Apple TV.
11. A Real Pain
- Nominated For: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
12. Dune: Part Two
- Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography
- Where to Watch: You can rent Dune: Part Two on Amazon Prime for $24.99
13. Nickel Boys
- Nominated For: Best Picture and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream at the moment but Nickel Boys arrive soon on Apple TV.
14. A Lien
- Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
15. Anuja
- Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film
- Where to Watch: Anuja is currently not available to stream but it will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025.
16. I’m Not a Robot
- Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
17. The Last Ranger
- Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
18. The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
19. Beautiful Men
- Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
20. In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
21. Magic Candies
- Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
22. Wonder to Wonder
- Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
23. Yuck!
- Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
24. September 5
- Nominated For: Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
25. The Wild Robot
- Nominated For: Best Sound, Best Animated Feature Film, and Best Music (Original Score)
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
26. The Six Tripple Eight
- Nominated For: Best Original Song
- Where to Watch: Netflix
27. Elton John: Never Too Late
- Nominated For: Best Original Song
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus
28. Black Box Diaries
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
29. No Other Land
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
30. Porcelain War
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
31. Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
32. Sugarcane
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film
- Watch to Watch: Disney Plus
33. Death By Numbers
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
34. I am Ready, Warden
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
35. Incident
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
36. Instruments of a Beating Heart
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
37. The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film
- Where to Watch: Netflix
38. The Girl With the Needle
- Nominated For: Best International Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Not available to stream
39. The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Nominated For: Best International Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
40. Flow
- Nominated For: Best International Feature Film, and Best Animated Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
41. Vengeance Most Fowl
- Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Netflix
42. Gladiator II
- Nominated For: Best Costume Design
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
43. Nosferatu
- Nominated For: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
44. A Different Man
- Nominated For: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
45. Inside Out 2
- Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus
46. Alien: Romulus
- Nominated For: Best Visual Effects
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus and Apple TV
47. Better Man
- Nominated For: Best Visual Effects
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
48. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Nominated For: Best Visual Effects
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus and Apple TV
49. Maria
- Nominated For: Best Cinematography
- Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream
Here you go; now, you can watch some of the nominated movies from the comfort of your homes. There may be some movies that aren’t available to stream yet, but they will surely find a streaming home in the coming months.