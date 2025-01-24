Oscars 2025: Where to Watch Every Nominated Movie

The Oscars is the time when we get to witness the deserving movies win the end game. So, it’s evident fans were eagerly waiting to learn about which films have made it to the Oscars this year. Well, the nominees were announced on Thursday for the 97th Academy Awards.

From The Brutalist to Emilia Perez, several films bagged more than 10 nominations. Well, while it made several fans cheer after hearing the names of their favorite movies, some fans were also left heartbroken as the hosts didn’t call out the names that they were hoping for. Regardless, if you’re a little behind and want to catch up with all the movies that were nominated this year, here’s where you can watch them.

1. The Brutalist

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Music, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography

Where to Watch: The Brutalist is not available on any streaming platform at the moment. However, in the coming months, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV and Max. A concrete date is yet to be announced.

2. A Complete Unknown

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Sound, and Best Costume Design

Where to Watch: A Complete Unknown can currently be watched in theaters. The musical drama film is likely to arrive on Hulu in February or March.

3. Sing Sing

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Original Song

Where to Watch: You can stream Sing Sing on Apple TV or Rent it on Amazon Prime at $3.47

4. Conclave

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Music (Original Score), Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing

Where to Watch: Coclave is available to stream on Apple TV, and the fans based in the region that have access to Peacock can also rely on it to watch the film.

5. The Apprentice

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Where to Watch: The Apprentice is available to watch on Prime Video

6. Wicked

Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Music (Original Score), Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best and Visual Effects

Where to Watch: You can buy Wicked on Prime Video for $29.99 or Rent it on the platform at $19.99

7. Emilia Perez

Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Sound, Best Original Song, Best International Feature Film, Best Music (Original Score), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography

Where to Watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)

8. Anora

Nominated For: Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Film Editing

Where to Watch: Apple TV and Prime Video

9. The Substance

Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)

10. I’m Still Here

Nominated For: Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Picture, and Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream at the moment but I’m Still Here will arrive soon on Apple TV.

11. A Real Pain

Nominated For: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

12. Dune: Part Two

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography

Where to Watch: You can rent Dune: Part Two on Amazon Prime for $24.99

13. Nickel Boys

Nominated For: Best Picture and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Not available to stream at the moment but Nickel Boys arrive soon on Apple TV.

14. A Lien

Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream



15. Anuja

Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Anuja is currently not available to stream but it will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025.



16. I’m Not a Robot

Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

17. The Last Ranger

Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream



18. The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nominated For: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

19. Beautiful Men

Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

20. In the Shadow of the Cypress

Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

21. Magic Candies

Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

22. Wonder to Wonder

Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

23. Yuck!

Nominated For: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

24. September 5

Nominated For: Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Apple TV

25. The Wild Robot

Nominated For: Best Sound, Best Animated Feature Film, and Best Music (Original Score)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

26. The Six Tripple Eight

Nominated For: Best Original Song

Where to Watch: Netflix

27. Elton John: Never Too Late

Nominated For: Best Original Song

Where to Watch: Disney Plus

28. Black Box Diaries

Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film

Where to Watch: Prime Video

29. No Other Land

Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film

Where to Watch: Apple TV

30. Porcelain War

Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream

31. Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream

32. Sugarcane

Nominated For: Best Documentary Feature Film

Watch to Watch: Disney Plus

33. Death By Numbers

Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

34. I am Ready, Warden

Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film

Where to Watch: Prime Video

35. Incident

Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream

36. Instruments of a Beating Heart

Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream

37. The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Nominated For: Best Documentary Short Film

Where to Watch: Netflix

38. The Girl With the Needle

Nominated For: Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Not available to stream

39. The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Nominated For: Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Apple TV

40. Flow

Nominated For: Best International Feature Film, and Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Prime Video

41. Vengeance Most Fowl

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Netflix

42. Gladiator II

Nominated For: Best Costume Design

Where to Watch: Apple TV

43. Nosferatu

Nominated For: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

44. A Different Man

Nominated For: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Prime Video

45. Inside Out 2

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Disney Plus

46. Alien: Romulus

Nominated For: Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Disney Plus and Apple TV

47. Better Man

Nominated For: Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Prime Video

48. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Nominated For: Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Disney Plus and Apple TV

49. Maria

Nominated For: Best Cinematography

Where to Watch: Not Available to Stream

Here you go; now, you can watch some of the nominated movies from the comfort of your homes. There may be some movies that aren’t available to stream yet, but they will surely find a streaming home in the coming months.