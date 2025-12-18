3
Outer Covering – Crossword Clue Answers
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Outer Covering.
The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 11 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|4 Letters
|SKIN, RIND, HULL, COAT, HUSK, PEEL, WRAP, BRAN, ARIL, SHOE, BARK, CLAP, MACE, CASE, EPAM, TUSK, RUST, BARE, PARE
|5 Letters
|SHELL, THECA, CRUST, SCALP, PEELS, TESTA, OUTOF, SKINS, RINDS, HULLS, SHAWL, CALYX, NACRE
|6 Letters
|CASING, VENEER, PEELED, FACING, JUMPED, ENAMEL
|7 Letters
|SURFACE, WRAPPER, OILSKIN, SKINNED, TARNISH, JACKETS
|8 Letters
|WRAPPING, ENVELOPE, AIRFRAME, CLADDING, ONESSKIN
|10 Letters
|HEATSHIELD
|11 Letters
|EXOSKELETON
