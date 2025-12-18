If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Outer Covering, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Outer Covering – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters SKIN, RIND, HULL, COAT, HUSK, PEEL, WRAP, BRAN, ARIL, SHOE, BARK, CLAP, MACE, CASE, EPAM, TUSK, RUST, BARE, PARE 5 Letters SHELL, THECA, CRUST, SCALP, PEELS, TESTA, OUTOF, SKINS, RINDS, HULLS, SHAWL, CALYX, NACRE 6 Letters CASING, VENEER, PEELED, FACING, JUMPED, ENAMEL 7 Letters SURFACE, WRAPPER, OILSKIN, SKINNED, TARNISH, JACKETS 8 Letters WRAPPING, ENVELOPE, AIRFRAME, CLADDING, ONESSKIN 10 Letters HEATSHIELD 11 Letters EXOSKELETON

