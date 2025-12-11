Home » Puzzles » Painter of People – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Painter of People, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Painter of People.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersNASH, WOOD, OILS
5 LettersMONET, NUDES, BEARD, STOWE, HOMER, JOHNS, MARIN, MOSES, PEALE, WHETH
6 LettersVELVET, FRAMER, SISLEY, TAMAYO, CATLIN, RUSSEL, WARHOL
7 LettersAUDUBON, LSLOWRY, VANGOGH, SPENCER
8 LettersNEDKELLY, LANDSEER, ROUSSEAU, HITCHENS, ROCKWELL
9 LettersPORTRAITS, GERICAULT, ALLINGHAM, CANALETTO, VETTRIANO, TRIPTYCHS, GOLDFINCH, SEASCAPES, NOCTURNES, BEAUXARTS, CONSTABLE, REMINGTON
11 LettersPORTRAITIST, PORTRAITURE
14 LettersALFREDMUNNINGS

