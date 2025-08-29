Langston Fleury’s Wild Story in Peacemaker S2E2 Post-Credits Scene Explained

Summary:

Post-credit scene is a throwaway gag and doubles down on Langston Fleury’s chaotic energy.

Langston Fleury’s incompetence is dangerous. He mocks Vigilante by admitting that he’s “bird blind”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2’s post-credits scene.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 delivered one of the darkest and funniest chapters of the season yet. But if you stuck around for the credits, you also got an extra dose of James Gunn-style humor. The post-credits scene diverges from Chris Smith’s multiverse troubles and instead gives the spotlight over to Langston Fleury, the weird new A.R.G.U.S. agent played by Tim Meadows. Here’s what the Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene means.

What Happens in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2’s Post-Credits Scene?

Langston Fleury as seen in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: DC Studios

The post-credits scene starts with Langston Fleury continuing his raw trash talk after mocking Vigilante for resembling a man who “catches all the Pokémon.”

From there, the exchange spirals into a made-up story about Fleury’s supposed time with two women, whom he calls the “Peppermint Twins.” They were a blonde and a bald one, and the meeting supposedly took place in Portland, Oregon.

The scene grows even more absurd when John Economos asks for their names. Fleury rattles off old-fashioned names like Gertrude and Francine, and then casually mentions that one of the women was bald in a way that almost hints at illness. The improvised delivery by Tim Meadows makes Economos baffled and highlights how unhinged Fleury truly is.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2’s Post-Credits Breakdown

Langston Fleury in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credit: DC Studios

On a superficial level, this post-credits scene is just an NSFW improv gag. But in context, it makes Fleury’s character one of the strangest and most unpredictable characters in Peacemaker Season 2.

Earlier in the episode, Fleury revealed his “bird blindness,” gave the unwanted nickname “Ginger Cool” to Economos, and showcased his clumsiness during Eagly’s brutal takedown of A.R.G.U.S. agents.

By extending the joke into the credits, James Gunn reinforces Fleury’s unhinged persona, making him a wild card in the conflict between Chris Smith and Rick Flag Sr.’s A.R.G.U.S.

What It Means for the Rest of Season 2

The fact that this scene was held until the credits shows just how much fun the creative team is having with Fleury. He’s not just comic relief; his reckless personality and unpredictable behavior make him dangerous in a show that’s already testing Chris through multiverse revelations, A.R.G.U.S. surveillance, and the trauma of killing his own variant.

If Episode 2 proved anything, it’s that Fleury will remain a disruptive presence throughout the season, and his chaotic energy might complicate Peacemaker’s already messy journey.

You can stream Peacemaker Season 2 exclusively on Max, with new episodes releasing weekly.