Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4: Will Emilia Harcourt Betray Chris Smith

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 ended on one of the darkest cliffhangers yet. After all the multiverse twists, brutal action, and heartfelt confessions, there remains one honest question. Will Emilia Harcourt betray Peacemaker?

If you are watching Peacemaker Season 2 weekly on Max, you know this moment has been building for a while. Chris Smith has been torn between his own reality and the alternate universe in which everything seems better. But just as he tries to work things out with Harcourt, Rick Flag Sr. drops a brutal ultimatum that threatens to shatter him from the inside out.

Why Emilia Harcourt Might Turn on Peacemaker

You probably remember that Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. during The Suicide Squad, and that wound has never healed. Episode 3 revealed Harcourt and Flag Jr. were close; so close that she still can’t let her guard down around Chris. That baggage alone would be enough to poison their relationship.

In Episode 4, her vulnerability is exploited by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). He confirms that Amanda Waller blacklisted Harcourt, which ruined her career. Then he offers her a ticket back into the government’s good graces: deliver Chris Smith. After everything we’ve seen of Harcourt struggling to find work, that proposal carries a particularly bitter note.

At the end of the episode, Harcourt is waiting at Kupperberg Park, supposedly for Peacemaker. But what appears to be a heartfelt reunion may be a trap.

Can Chris Survive Harcourt’s Trap?

Meanwhile, Chris has his share of fights. ARGUS invades his home, forcing him to grab the Quantum Unfolding Chamber and escape into the woods. With the assistance of Adebayo, he relocates the interdimensional portal, while Economos gambles everything to stall Bordeaux’s team.

Vigilante arrives with doors, Red St. Wild reveals strange powers, and Judomaster is knocked out once again.

Yet nothing hurts more than a possible betrayal from Harcourt. If she indeed follows through with Flag Sr.’s scheme, he could end up in ARGUS custody before he ever gets the chance to choose between his own world and the alternate dimension.

And that’s the gut blow. Chris visited Harcourt in search of answers, yet he might end up with heartbreak and handcuffs. Whether she’s setting him up or secretly double-crossing Flag Sr. will be revealed in the next episode. But either way, their trust may already be shattered.