Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Eagly’s Primal Eagle Reveal Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5 flips everything we believed we knew about Chris Smith’s feathered sidekick. Eagly, who seemed like comic relief, now carries mythic significance in the DCU. By the end of episode 5, we were left wondering one thing: Is Chris Smith’s pet, Eagly, really the legendary Primal Eagle?

What Is the Primal Eagle, and What Does This Twist Mean for Eagly?

Eagly as seen in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5 | Credits: DC Studios

The episode wastes no time in showing just how far ARGUS is willing to go, even hiring Red St. Wild to kill Eagly. Poisoned bait, heavy rifles, and even bizarre tribal rituals couldn’t faze the eagle. In a fake-out death sequence, it looks like Wild has succeeded, until a group of eagles tears him apart at Eagly’s command.

This brutal twist confirmed the prophecy wasn’t just Wild’s delusion. Eagly is the Primal Eagle, capable of summoning and leading flocks at will. The glowing symbol behind him made the reveal even more surreal, pushing the character into the mystical side of DC lore. Suddenly, the “hugging eagle” is a powerhouse who can bend nature to his will.

Is the DCU Foreshadowing The Red with Eagly?

Eagly | Credits: DC Studios

In Episode 5, when Eagly is revealed as the Primal Eagle, we see a glowing aura behind him. That glowing aura looked eerily like how DC Comics depicts avatars of The Red, the elemental force connecting all animal life. It’s the source of power for characters like Beast Boy and Animal Man, both of whom are rumored to appear in James Gunn’s DCU roadmap.

If Eagly is connected to The Red, this is less of a side plot and more of a setup. James Gunn is known for hiding large mythologies beneath odd characters, and using a bald eagle to introduce The Red is straight out of his playbook. Given that a Teen Titans film is rumored to arrive shortly, Eagly could serve as the narrative bridge to Beast Boy’s live-action debut.