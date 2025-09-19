Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Rick Flag Sr.’s Real Plan Finally Revealed

Summary:

Rick Flag Sr.’s motives in Episode 5 go far beyond revenge for his son’s death.

ARGUS needs Peacemaker’s dimensional tech to stabilize its own dangerous portal experiments.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick Flag Sr.’s real plan revealed in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5.

Peacemaker Season 2 is halfway through, and Episode 5, “Back to the Suture,” is the turning point that finally pulls Rick Flag Sr. into the spotlight. For weeks, it looked like his vendetta against Chris Smith was about avenging his son. But if you watched this episode, you know revenge is just the cover story. His true plan is far bigger and much more sinister.

Episode 5 wastes no time picking up from Episode 4’s cliffhanger. Harcourt seems to join Flag Sr. and ARGUS, drawing Chris into what seems like a setup. But flashbacks to Rick Flag Jr.’s funeral show her guilt and her promise that his killer would pay.

In the present, she warns Chris secretly, though his stubbornness gets him thrown into ARGUS custody nonetheless.

When Bordeaux fires the kill shot, Harcourt makes her move, knocking Chris out to allow ARGUS to take him alive, effectively saving him. From Chris’s perspective, it feels like betrayal, yet her actions prove she’s still choosing him over the agency. It’s evidence that, beneath all the turmoil, loyalty to the 11th Street Kids still remains.

This is where the episode flips everything. Once Chris is booked, Flag Sr. shows his hand. The beating he delivers isn’t about revenge; it’s a performance. What he really wants is the dimensional portal technology Peacemaker has been using.

ARGUS is already experimenting with unstable travel methods, but their methods literally rip matter apart. Chris’s Quantum Unfolding Chamber is the missing piece to stabilize it.

Flag Sr. even confesses to Bordeaux: Revenge is the mask. His real concern is preventing another cataclysmic split like the one in Metropolis, yet he manipulates Harcourt, Economos, and even Chris into believing it’s personal. By sending Judomaster to follow Peacemaker, he puts himself two steps ahead while using emotion as a cover for his scientific goals.

Episode 5 confirms what we had suspected: Flag Sr. is not just a grieving dad, but a strategist playing a long game tied to the DCU’s larger multiverse storyline. And with Chris havinxg crossed into the alternate dimension, Flag’s plot might already be falling apart, pushing him to resort to some darker means to torment Peacemaker.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5 is now streaming on HBO Max, with new installments being released every Thursday.