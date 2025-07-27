Peacemaker Season 2: It’s John Cena vs John Cena in the DCU Multiverse

Summary:

Peacemaker discovers a multiverse portal and meets heroic versions of himself.

Rick Flag Sr. seeks revenge, adding emotional weight to the chaos.

Here’s what you need to know about Peacemaker Season 2.

The long-awaited trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 is finally out, and it’s clear that James Gunn is not holding back. Three years after Season 1 became a surprise hit, Peacemaker returns on August 21, 2025. Peacemaker 2’s trailer only confirms the rumors: the DC Universe (DCU) is diving headfirst into the multiverse, and John Cena’s Christopher Smith is in the middle.

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Introduces Multiverse

Whereas Gunn’s Superman signaled the beginning of the DCU, Peacemaker Season 2 is the first television series to bring DCU characters into the rebooted universe. The trailer shows Chris discovering a Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC). It is a strange device that creates portals to other dimensions.

One portal takes him to a world where Peacemaker is respected and is emotionally healthy. But Cena’s version? He crashes in like always and swaps places, no questions asked.

Peacemaker vs Rick Flag Sr. in the DCU Multiverse

Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. as seen in the trailer | Credits: DC Studios

With Peacemaker now ready to explore alternative dimensions, you’ll see tons of wild Peacemaker variants. Some are heroic, others not so much.

But the show’s emotional weight is still in full effect with Chris’s ongoing guilt over the death of Rick Flag Jr. That comes full circle with Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. as the leader of A.R.G.U.S. and seeking revenge.

Peacemaker Season 2 Cast: Familiar Faces With New Twists

Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

The trailer brings back fan favorites:

Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)

Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland

John Economos (Steve Agee)

11th Street Kids.

Even Eagly has his own subplot this time. He’s being hunted by Red St. Wild, Michael Rooker’s hilarious new character, who’s obsessed with catching eagles.

And naturally, there’s also the surprise return of Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, which suggests that more than one timeline or universe is at play. Judomaster, Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), and new A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows) also round out the crammed roster.

Peacemaker Season 2 Connects to Superman and the DCU

John Cena as Chris Smith in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 resumes not very long after the conclusion of Superman. We see Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) carrying forward from the movie to the series.

Gunn has even teased a massive mystery cameo in the final episode, building hype that David Corenswet’s Superman could possibly return. All these crossovers keep Peacemaker grounded in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, so it still feels part of the bigger DCU story.

A Multiverse That Finally Matters?

Chris Smith pointing a gun at his variant in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

While the multiverse concept has worn thin in some franchises, Peacemaker Season 2 appears set to employ alternate dimensions not only for spectacle, but for actual character growth.

Chris’s selfish choices, lingering trauma, and evolving relationships promise a return to the absurd humor and surprising emotional depth that made the first season stand out.

With high-octane action, surprise appearances, and a fresh dance sequence (Grillo swears he’s the cast’s best dancer), Peacemaker Season 2 will be back to reclaim its status as one of the most unique and unfiltered superhero shows in the genre.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly.