Home » News » Peacemaker Season 2: It’s John Cena vs John Cena in the DCU Multiverse

Peacemaker Season 2: It’s John Cena vs John Cena in the DCU Multiverse

John Cena’s Peacemaker is back with variants, vengeance, and a multiverse twist that connects directly to James Gunn’s Superman.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Peacemaker discovers a multiverse portal and meets heroic versions of himself.
  • Rick Flag Sr. seeks revenge, adding emotional weight to the chaos.
  • Here’s what you need to know about Peacemaker Season 2.
Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Multiverse Mayhem, DCU Crossovers, and a Darker Chris Smith

The long-awaited trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 is finally out, and it’s clear that James Gunn is not holding back. Three years after Season 1 became a surprise hit, Peacemaker returns on August 21, 2025. Peacemaker 2’s trailer only confirms the rumors: the DC Universe (DCU) is diving headfirst into the multiverse, and John Cena’s Christopher Smith is in the middle.

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Introduces Multiverse

Whereas Gunn’s Superman signaled the beginning of the DCU, Peacemaker Season 2 is the first television series to bring DCU characters into the rebooted universe. The trailer shows Chris discovering a Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC). It is a strange device that creates portals to other dimensions. 

One portal takes him to a world where Peacemaker is respected and is emotionally healthy. But Cena’s version? He crashes in like always and swaps places, no questions asked.

Peacemaker vs Rick Flag Sr. in the DCU Multiverse

A still from Peacemaker Season 2
Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. as seen in the trailer | Credits: DC Studios

With Peacemaker now ready to explore alternative dimensions, you’ll see tons of wild Peacemaker variants. Some are heroic, others not so much.

But the show’s emotional weight is still in full effect with Chris’s ongoing guilt over the death of Rick Flag Jr. That comes full circle with Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. as the leader of A.R.G.U.S. and seeking revenge.

Peacemaker Season 2 Cast: Familiar Faces With New Twists

Peacemaker Season 2 poster
Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

The trailer brings back fan favorites:

  • Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)
  • Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)
  • Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland
  • John Economos (Steve Agee)
  • 11th Street Kids. 

Even Eagly has his own subplot this time. He’s being hunted by Red St. Wild, Michael Rooker’s hilarious new character, who’s obsessed with catching eagles.

And naturally, there’s also the surprise return of Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, which suggests that more than one timeline or universe is at play. Judomaster, Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), and new A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows) also round out the crammed roster.

Peacemaker Season 2 Connects to Superman and the DCU

Peacemaker Season 2 poster
John Cena as Chris Smith in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 resumes not very long after the conclusion of Superman. We see Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) carrying forward from the movie to the series. 

Related:

Gunn has even teased a massive mystery cameo in the final episode, building hype that David Corenswet’s Superman could possibly return. All these crossovers keep Peacemaker grounded in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, so it still feels part of the bigger DCU story.

A Multiverse That Finally Matters?

A still of Peacemaker Season 2
Chris Smith pointing a gun at his variant in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

While the multiverse concept has worn thin in some franchises, Peacemaker Season 2 appears set to employ alternate dimensions not only for spectacle, but for actual character growth. 

Chris’s selfish choices, lingering trauma, and evolving relationships promise a return to the absurd humor and surprising emotional depth that made the first season stand out.

With high-octane action, surprise appearances, and a fresh dance sequence (Grillo swears he’s the cast’s best dancer), Peacemaker Season 2 will be back to reclaim its status as one of the most unique and unfiltered superhero shows in the genre.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Dying Light: The Beast Gets a New Release Date But...

Fortnite x Disney Brings Story Mode and Cinematics to Battle...

Battlefield 6 Trailer Breakdown: All You Need to Know About...

Google Just Teased the Pixel 10 Launch – New Release...

PS5 Pro Gets Massive FPS Boost in Cyberpunk 2077 With...

Apple May Add Two Cameras to M5 iPad Pro, But...

Leak Claims GTA 6 Can Only Achieve 60fps on One...

Apple iPhone 17 Air Leaked: Major Downgrade In The Battery

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price Leaks – Not As Expensive...

All EA Sports FC 26 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses