Peacemaker Season 2: Red St. Wild’s Mysterious Powers Explained

Red St. Wild’s true powers finally surface in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4.

The eagle hunter uses a blood ritual to track Eagly, hinting at mystical origins.

Here’s everything we know so far about Red St. Wild’s powers and abilities in Peacemaker Season 2.

If you just finished watching Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4, you are likely wondering the same thing everyone else is: What exactly is going on with Red St. Wild? Up until now, Michael Rooker’s eccentric eagle hunter seemed like nothing more than comic relief, but in the latest episode, we find that he has been hiding powers that could shake the DCU in unexpected ways. Let’s break down what Red St. Wild’s powers and abilities are.

Who Is Red St. Wild In Peacemaker Season 2?

Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: DC Studios

When we initially meet Red St. Wild in the DC Universe, he is portrayed as little more than a bizarre eagle hunter. His obsession with tracking down Eagly becomes downright absurd, and even Economos mocks him with nicknames like “Captain Cultural Appropriation.”

In Episode 4, he nearly shoots Peacemaker’s loyal bird before Economos takes him down and covers it up with a lie.

That scene seems like a throwaway joke until the final minute of the episode flips everything on its head. Stripped almost bare, Red slathers blood on his forehead, draws an eagle sigil, and then performs a ritual dance.

What starts out looking ridiculous quickly veers into the supernatural as he takes flight mentally, tracking Eagly across the sky. That was no crazed hunter anymore; he was a metahuman with mystical powers tied to birds of prey.

What Are Red St. Wild’s Powers and Abilities?

Red St. Wild as seen performing a ritual in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 | Credits: DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 suggests that Red’s powers come from an ancient spiritual or magical connection. It allows him to locate and hunt eagles through rituals.

Red St. Wild’s vision during the blood ritual shows him flying in his mind, pinpointing Eagly’s exact location at the Smiths’ cabin. That makes him far more dangerous than anyone in Peacemaker’s team initially realized.

The show doesn’t clarify if Red St. Wild’s powers only extend to eagles or if he might be able to track other things similarly. The fact that ARGUS sent him to hunt Eagly clearly shows his powers have tactical applications.

This plot point establishes a possible confrontation not just between Red and Eagly, but also between Red and the rest of Peacemaker’s team, especially with the Quantum Unfolding Chamber exposed.

For a show already mixing multiverse chaos, government conspiracies, and emotional betrayals, adding a magical eagle hunter with metahuman powers just raises the stakes. By the end of Episode 4, Red St. Wild is no longer a punchline; he is a real danger within the DCU.