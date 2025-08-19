Peacemaker Season 2 Release Date and Time Explained

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 begins premiering on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

The series will have eight episodes, with the final episode premiering on October 9.

Here are the release dates and times of all Peacemaker Season 2 episodes.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on August 21, 2025, with the final episode premiering on October 9. The series will serve as the third entry in the DCU Chapter One called Gods and Monsters. Season 2 will pick up after the events of the Superman (2025) movie and will feature returning characters from it.

Rick Flag Sr. will be one of the most prominent returning characters, as he will hunt down John Cena’s Peacemaker to take revenge for his son’s (Rick Flag Jr.) murder. Peacemaker Season 2 will deal with the multiverse, aka alternate dimensions, and feature several cameos from the DC Universe. This means you should be watching each episode of Peacemaker Season 2 as and when it releases to avoid getting spoiled.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1: Global Release Date and Time

Parallel Dimension Peacemaker in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/RAhnmL1h37 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2025

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere on August 21, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Here’s the international release schedule for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1, titled The Ties That Grind:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (ET) Thursday, August 21, 2025 9:00 PM United States / Canada (PT) Thursday, August 21, 2025 6:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, August 22, 2025 2:00 AM Europe (CEST) Friday, August 22, 2025 3:00 AM India (IST) Friday, August 22, 2025 7:30 AM

When Does Each Episode of Peacemaker Season 2 Come Out

Peacemaker Season 2 episodes will premiere every Thursday (Friday for UK viewers). James Gunn has teased that this season of Peacemaker promises big things for the larger DCU and will have multiple surprises along with a “Really, Really, Really Big Cameo.” Here’s the exact date and time each episode will premiere on HBO Max in the US:

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1: August 21, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2: August 28, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3: September 4, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4: September 11, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 5: September 18, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6: September 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7: October 2, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8: October 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

What Has the Story Up Until Peacemaker Season 2 Been?

‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 establishes that there are at least 100 universes in the DCU pic.twitter.com/o7Gk4SiZYg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2025

Spoiler alert: Peacemaker Season 2 will take place one month after the events of Superman. As of writing, it’s not confirmed what parts of the first season are canon. However, James Gunn has confirmed that as this season progresses, it will become clear what exactly is canon in the DCU.

That said, this season will follow the reformed character of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, who wishes to be a real hero now. This will lead to him travelling to an alternate reality where he is an actual hero. Peacemaker Season 2 will play a huge role in shaping the larger DCU canon, so it’s best to stay up to date with the exact release time and date of each episode.