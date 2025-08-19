Home » Entertainment » Peacemaker Season 2: Can Superman Make a Cameo in Second Season

Peacemaker Season 2: Can Superman Make a Cameo in Second Season

by Melvin Mathew
by Melvin Mathew

Summary:

  • Rumors of a Superman cameo in Peacemaker Season 2 are swirling.
  • James Gunn and John Cena have teased that Peacemaker will feature many cameos, with one big cameo.
  • Here’s what we know about whether or not Superman will make a cameo in Peacemaker Season 2.
Superman cameo in Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 is finally upon us. Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on August 21, 2025, with a new episode releasing every week. Since season 2 takes place right after the events of Superman, fans have been wondering if there will be a Superman cameo in Peacemaker season 2.

As confirmed by James Gunn, season 2 of Peacemaker takes place one month after the events of Superman. Characters from the movie, like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Rick Flag Sr., are confirmed to make an appearance. However, is there a possibility of Big Blue making a cameo? Here’s what we know.

Will We See Superman Make a Cameo in Peacemaker Season 2

Yes, Superman will likely appear in Peacemaker season 2, and the reveal may have already been spoiled online. Danielle Brooks, the actress from Peacemaker who plays Leota Adebayo, recently posted a picture with David Corenswet, the new Superman of the DCU. The picture was posted as a birthday wish on July 8, just a month away from the release of Peacemaker Season 2.

That said, this shouldn’t be taken as definitive proof. It is quite likely that Brooks posted the image on a whim without realizing the speculation it would spark. However, it is also likely that the cast of Peacemaker (Brooks included) was simply visiting the set of Superman, especially considering that Peacemaker makes a cameo in Superman.

Is Superman James Gunn’s “Really, Really, Really Big Cameo”

Peacemaker is no stranger to cameos from the big names in the DC Universe. The season finale of season one saw Justice League in Peacemaker, with Superman, Flash, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman arriving after the final battle. While Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman were the only ones who seemed to be present in person, it’s clear that James Gunn doesn’t shy away from pulling the big guns for shock value.

For season 2, James Gunn and John Cena have repeatedly teased a bunch of jaw-dropping cameos, including what Gunn described as “one really, really, really big cameo.” It is possible that this could very well be Superman, putting to rest the Peacemaker Superman rumors. We will see what Peacemaker season 2 has in store for us. Fingers crossed. But perhaps John Cena summed it up the best as he said, “Pay for your whole seat, use only the edge.”

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He started his career as a video game journalist. Back when he graduated from college, being insanely good at Soulsborne games and penning down his thoughts were the only two things he was good at, owing to which he started his career as a writer in the gaming space, which slowly transitioned to pop culture and entertainment as he started putting more of himself out there. When he's not writing or playing games, he's usually skateboarding. He loves falling while attempting the most wicked and dumb tricks. Every time you meet him, there's a new bruise on his body. While recovering from these bruises, he likes indulging in comic books and movies. His top four films are Pulp Fiction, Superbad, Ship of Theseus, and The Big Lebowski. Anyone who doesn’t consider at least one of them a masterpiece is, in his eyes, an immediate threat. When not being chronically online, he likes to go touch grass with his friends or collect cool rocks.

