Peacemaker Season 2: Will Rick Flag Junior Return in Season 2

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to feature several cameos, but we are waiting for Rick Flag Jr.’s return.

James Gunn and John Cena have teased that season 2 of Peacemaker will feature many big cameos.

Here’s more on why we think Rick Flag Jr will return in Peacemaker Season 2.

Peacemaker Season 2 has scored an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest any James Gunn movie or TV series has received to date. Season 2 will focus on a multiverse story, leading many fans to speculate that Rick Flag Junior will return in Peacemaker Season 2. Rick Flag Jr. was killed at the end of The Suicide Squad after it was revealed that Peacemaker is a double agent working for Amanda Waller.

To protect the U.S. government’s involvement in the events, Peacemaker killed Flag in one of the film’s most emotional moments. Season 2 of Peacemaker will deal with the aftermath of those events as we see Rick Flag Sr. (played by Frank Grillo) hunt down Peacemaker. That said, we have found some clues that might suggest that Rick Flag Junior will indeed be returning to the DCU in Peacemaker Season 2.

Will Rick Flag Jr. Return in Peacemaker Season 2

Joel Kinnaman is returning in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2!



(via Peter Sollett) pic.twitter.com/0L0iJbJHEL — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 27, 2024

Yes, it has been heavily rumored that Rick Flag Jr. will return in season 2 of Peacemaker. There is various evidence that points to this. Peter Sollett, one of the directors of Peacemaker episodes, posted on Instagram, revealing that he had wrapped up filming for Peacemaker Season 2. But in the same post, he accidentally tagged Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag Jr.) before quickly deleting it, sparking speculation among fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, when asked by Screen Rant about appearing in Season 2, Kinnaman coyly replied:

“I don’t know what to say. That’s ridiculous. I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It’s not what I do. It’s not what I do.”

Of course, all of these hints need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Kinnaman’s could very well mean a full-scale return of Rick Flag Junior’s character or a simple multiverse cameo, perhaps as a way for his father to confront his death. Needless to say, Rick Flag Jr.’s appearance in season 2 of Peacemaker seems highly likely.

Also Read:

What Rick Flag Jr.’s Return in Peacemaker S2 Mean for the DCU

Rick Flag Jr and Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Fans were quite saddened by Rick Flag Junior’s death in The Suicide Squad. Unlike a cheap shock twist, his death carried lasting consequences, shaping Peacemaker’s arc throughout Season 1. The fallout also introduced us to the character of Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, which set up even deeper emotional threads.

An argument can be made here that bringing back Rick Flag Jr. could undermine the impact of his death. However, the return of Flag could also open up powerful story possibilities for both Rick Flag Sr. and Peacemaker. Firstly, Flag’s father can finally stop hunting Peacemaker as he finally reunites with his son. Secondly, Peacemaker meeting Flag could help him get the closure he desperately needs, something he has craved ever since The Suicide Squad.