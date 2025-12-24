Peaky Blinders Movie: Cillian Murphy Returns as Thomas “The Immortal Man” Shelby

Summary:

The Peaky Blinders movie will release in theaters on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

The movie features iconic actors such as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth.

Here’s everything we know about the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie.

Peaky Blinders is one of the most successful Netflix TV series. The show began in 2013 and ended in 2022 with a six-season run. However, that wasn’t the end for Thomas Shelby, as series creator Steven Knight announced in December 2023 that he was working on the script of a Peaky Blinders movie. The feature-length film officially serves as a continuation of the series. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will release in select theaters on March 6 and will stream on Netflix from March 20, 2026.

Shelby Gang Returns With a Star-Studded Cast

Shelby and the gang will return in Netflix’s latest movie with returning cast like Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, and of course, the iconic Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy. They’ll be joined by several high-profile actors, including Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth, whose roles are currently being kept under wraps. So far, the teaser trailer offers only a brief glimpse of Keoghan, as we see him in a tank top. Netflix is likely saving more reveals for later.

Grace Might Make a Return in a Flashback Sequence

Potential first look at Grace in the Peaky Blinders movie | Credit: Netflix

Thomas Shelby’s love, Grace, tragically died in Peaky Blinders season 3. This is a moment that haunts Thomas Shelby for the rest of the series. Grace’s absence is dealt with the gravitas it deserves, so much so that Tommy is later shown experiencing visions of Grace, a reflection of how deeply her loss fractures him.

Much of Peaky Blinders is steeped in darkness. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, we see two hands gently holding each other. This warm color grading of the scene feels quite out of place, almost jarring, within the show’s muted palette. While not confirmed, the visual shift would make sense if it were a flashback sequence of Grace since she’s the only one capable of bringing light into Tommy’s otherwise shadowed life.