Home » News » Peaky Blinders Movie: Cillian Murphy Returns as Thomas “The Immortal Man” Shelby

Peaky Blinders Movie: Cillian Murphy Returns as Thomas “The Immortal Man” Shelby

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew 0 comment

Summary:

  • The Peaky Blinders movie will release in theaters on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20, 2026.
  • The movie features iconic actors such as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth.
  • Here’s everything we know about the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie.
Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders Movie

Peaky Blinders is one of the most successful Netflix TV series. The show began in 2013 and ended in 2022 with a six-season run. However, that wasn’t the end for Thomas Shelby, as series creator Steven Knight announced in December 2023 that he was working on the script of a Peaky Blinders movie. The feature-length film officially serves as a continuation of the series. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will release in select theaters on March 6 and will stream on Netflix from March 20, 2026.

Shelby Gang Returns With a Star-Studded Cast

Shelby and the gang will return in Netflix’s latest movie with returning cast like Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, and of course, the iconic Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy. They’ll be joined by several high-profile actors, including Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth, whose roles are currently being kept under wraps. So far, the teaser trailer offers only a brief glimpse of Keoghan, as we see him in a tank top. Netflix is likely saving more reveals for later.

Grace Might Make a Return in a Flashback Sequence

Grace in the Peaky Blinders movie
Potential first look at Grace in the Peaky Blinders movie | Credit: Netflix

Thomas Shelby’s love, Grace, tragically died in Peaky Blinders season 3. This is a moment that haunts Thomas Shelby for the rest of the series. Grace’s absence is dealt with the gravitas it deserves, so much so that Tommy is later shown experiencing visions of Grace, a reflection of how deeply her loss fractures him.

Much of Peaky Blinders is steeped in darkness. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, we see two hands gently holding each other. This warm color grading of the scene feels quite out of place, almost jarring, within the show’s muted palette. While not confirmed, the visual shift would make sense if it were a flashback sequence of Grace since she’s the only one capable of bringing light into Tommy’s otherwise shadowed life.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks, while singing along to Audioslave, Dhanji or Mac Miller.

You may also like

Fortnite Favorite Bundles Are 50% Off but Only for These...

Players Can Get Fortnite Crew Membership for $1 – Here’s...

One Piece Jump Festa 2026 Announcement by Oda: Laugh Tale,...

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leaks Online – What We Know

Fast X: Part 2: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Make...

Disney and OpenAI Deal Explained: What This $1 Billion Partnership...

Larian’s New Divinity Game Will Be Their Biggest Ever

Lara Croft Returns with Two New Tomb Raider Games

Every Game Announced in The Game Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year at...