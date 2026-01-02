Home » Puzzles » Penguin Breed – Crossword Clue Answers

Penguin Breed – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 6 letters – GENTOO, ADELIE
  • 7 letters – EMPEROR

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersNHL, AUK, ONE
4 LettersSKUA, LANE, AIRY, ORCA, KING
5 LettersALLEN, ORCAS, ROYAL, APLIE
6 LettersGENTOO, ADELIE, PUFFIN, PARCEL, PROUST, HUDDLE, PARADE, SNARES, LITTLE, MAGPIE
7 LettersEMPEROR, ANATOLE, PLEDGER, ROOKERY, APPLETS, AFRICAN, SEABIRD, TUXEDOS, FLIPPER, BISCUIT, PELICAN, FARRELL, MONOCLE, ENEMIES, EMPRESS, ICEBIRD, OSWALDO, CLASSIC, WEBFOOT, ICEFLOE, WADDLED, NEMESES, WADDLES, DIVERGE, TWOTONE, ROSSSEA, SURFSUP, PENGUIN
8 LettersHUMBOLDT, DCCOMICS, MACARONI, MAGELLAN, SWANKING
9 LettersCHINSTRAP, ALLENVANE, WEBFOOTED, FIORDLAND, GALAPAGOS
10 LettersMAGELLANIC, ROCKHOPPER, YELLOWEYED
11 LettersLEOPARDSEAL, AQUATICBIRD, KINGPENGUIN, KINGEMPEROR
12 LettersERECTCRESTED, FAIRYPENGUIN, ADELIPENGUIN, ROYALPENGUIN
13 LettersANATOLEFRANCE, BATMANRETURNS, GENTOOPENGUIN, LITTLEPENGUIN, SNARESPENGUIN
14 LettersEMPERORPENGUIN, AFRICANPENGUIN, FLIGHTLESSBIRD
15 LettersHUMBOLDTPENGUIN, MACARONIPENGUIN
16 LettersCHINSTRAPPENGUIN, FIORDLANDPENGUIN, GALAPAGOSPENGUIN
17 LettersROCKHOPPERPENGUIN
19 LettersERECTCRESTEDPENGUIN

