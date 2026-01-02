If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Penguin Breed, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Penguin Breed – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters NHL, AUK, ONE 4 Letters SKUA, LANE, AIRY, ORCA, KING 5 Letters ALLEN, ORCAS, ROYAL, APLIE 6 Letters GENTOO, ADELIE, PUFFIN, PARCEL, PROUST, HUDDLE, PARADE, SNARES, LITTLE, MAGPIE 7 Letters EMPEROR, ANATOLE, PLEDGER, ROOKERY, APPLETS, AFRICAN, SEABIRD, TUXEDOS, FLIPPER, BISCUIT, PELICAN, FARRELL, MONOCLE, ENEMIES, EMPRESS, ICEBIRD, OSWALDO, CLASSIC, WEBFOOT, ICEFLOE, WADDLED, NEMESES, WADDLES, DIVERGE, TWOTONE, ROSSSEA, SURFSUP, PENGUIN 8 Letters HUMBOLDT, DCCOMICS, MACARONI, MAGELLAN, SWANKING 9 Letters CHINSTRAP, ALLENVANE, WEBFOOTED, FIORDLAND, GALAPAGOS 10 Letters MAGELLANIC, ROCKHOPPER, YELLOWEYED 11 Letters LEOPARDSEAL, AQUATICBIRD, KINGPENGUIN, KINGEMPEROR 12 Letters ERECTCRESTED, FAIRYPENGUIN, ADELIPENGUIN, ROYALPENGUIN 13 Letters ANATOLEFRANCE, BATMANRETURNS, GENTOOPENGUIN, LITTLEPENGUIN, SNARESPENGUIN 14 Letters EMPERORPENGUIN, AFRICANPENGUIN, FLIGHTLESSBIRD 15 Letters HUMBOLDTPENGUIN, MACARONIPENGUIN 16 Letters CHINSTRAPPENGUIN, FIORDLANDPENGUIN, GALAPAGOSPENGUIN 17 Letters ROCKHOPPERPENGUIN 19 Letters ERECTCRESTEDPENGUIN

