Perplexity Adds New Shopping Features: Buy with Pro and Snap to Shop

Perplexity now lets you shop directly from their platform with new shopping features. Imagine searching for a product, getting product recommendations, and then purchasing it—all without leaving Perplexity. That’s exactly what this new update brings to the table. Let’s dive deeper.

Shopping on Perplexity

Now, when you ask a shopping-related question to Perplexity, it will show product recommendations along with the answers These product cards show relevant information such as price, features, product image, etc.

Perplexity claims the recommendations are unbiased, with no sponsored items, ensuring helpful suggestions tailored to your search. Beyond showcasing products, Perplexity also provides comparisons in clear, everyday language that should make it easier to narrow down your choices quickly.

Perplexity also added two new features in an effort to improve the shopping experience – Buy With Pro and Snap to Shop. Let’s dive deep into each feature.

1. Buy with Pro

When you see product recommendations on Perplexity, the Buy with Pro feature allows you to purchase them with just one click—without leaving the platform. No need to visit different sites, login, enter shipping and billing details, etc.

All you need to do is save your shipping and billing information in Perplexity and you’re ready to go. Perplexity will do all the work and deliver it to your address. As a thank-you gift, Perplexity has included free shipping on all orders made through Buy with Pro. But expect this to be a temporary hook to lure in more users.

Note that it works only with specific merchants at the time of writing this piece. If Buy with Pro isn’t available for the product, Perplexity will simply redirect you to the merchant’s site to finish your purchase.

2. Snap to Shop

Snap to Shop helps you find products just by taking a picture. It works similar to Google Lens or Apple’s Visual Intelligence. Let’s say you spot a cool gadget but don’t know what it’s called. Just snap a picture, and Perplexity will find similar items for you to browse and buy. It’s a visual search tool that makes shopping easier when words fail you.

Again, you can purchase recommended products with a tap or click using the Buy With Pro feature. So both the features go hand in hand.

Merchant Program

Perplexity has also launched a Merchant Program to help retailers onboard. Merchants can share their product details with Perplexity for free, making it easier for their products to be found and recommended. The program also offers benefits like access to shopping trends, payment integration for a smoother buying experience, and free API access.

Perplexity’s Shopping Features

These new features are part of Perplexity’s plan to enhance online shopping with AI. For now, these shopping features are limited to Pro users in the US, but Perplexity plans to expand them globally. This new experience is powered by integrations with platforms like Shopify, providing the latest product information from sellers worldwide.

Overall, these shopping features currently serve as a standout offering for Perplexity, especially with growing competition from other AI search engines like ChatGPT Search.