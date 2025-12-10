If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Pessimistic, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Pessimistic – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Pessimistic.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SAD, BAD, LOW, DIM 4 Letters LOST, GONE, DOWN, BLUE, UGLY, VAIN, SUNK, DIRE, DARK, GRIM, SOUR 5 Letters NOWIN, HARSH, CROSS, FATAL, MOODY, TESTY, GRUFF, CYNIC 6 Letters DISMAL, DREARY, GLOOMY, CRANKY, MORBID, FUTILE 7 Letters FORLORN, USELESS, WORRIED, BRUSQUE, CYNICAL, BEARISH, ATWORST 8 Letters DEJECTED, DOUBTFUL, DOWNBEAT, HELPLESS, HOPELESS, RESIGNED, PERVERSE, CHURLISH, BROODING, SNAPPISH, TROUBLED, DRAGGING, ILLFATED, SINISTER, DOLOROUS, MENACING, SHOTDOWN, CHOLERIC, TACITURN, FROWNING, MOURNFUL, DEADDUCK, PASTHOPE, NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC, ALARMIST, AUTOCRAT, DOOMSTER, NAYSAYER, BLEAKEST, JEREMIAH, GLOOMIER, NOCHANCE 9 Letters CHEERLESS, CONCERNED, UNHOPEFUL, WOEBEGONE, DEPRESSED, DEFEATIST, TERRORIST, DETRACTOR 10 Letters DESPAIRING, UNAVAILING, ATTHEWORST 11 Letters DEMORALIZED, DISCOURAGED, DOWNHEARTED, DISBELIEVER, INTIMIDATOR, NONBELIEVER, SCAREMONGER, DEMORALISED 12 Letters DISCONSOLATE, DISCOURAGING, DISHEARTENED, SCHOPENHAUER, OVERESTIMATE, CHICAGOBEARS, UNACHIEVABLE, IRREDEEMABLE, BEYONDRECALL, NONBELIEVING, CANTANKEROUS, MISANTHROPIC, DEPRECIATORY, IRREVERSIBLE, PROMULGATING, ECCLESIASTES, SEEINTHEDARK, DREARADMIRAL, GLOOMANDDOOM 13 Letters CONTRADICTORY 14 Letters UNENTHUSIASTIC, NEGATIVECHARGE 15 Letters EXPECTSTHEWORST

