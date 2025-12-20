Pet Simulator 99 Admin Abuse Timings (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Pet Simulator 99 Admin Abuse timings on December 20, 2025.

The Pet Simulator 99 developers host an Admin Abuse event with the release of a major update. First introduced in Halloween 2025, the event offers several free in-game items, such as Eggs, Pets, and more. The developers also use special in-game commands to trigger fun effects during Admin Abuse. With that said, this article provides the date and timings for the upcoming Pet Simulator 99 Admin Abuse for major regions.

What is Admin Abuse in Pet Simulator 99?

An Admin Abuse is a temporary event that Pet Simulator 99 developers host for a short duration. Such events usually occur when a major update drops in the game. Starting with Halloween 2025, Pet Simulator 99 has hosted it multiple times since. The developers gave free Pets, such as Gargantuan Black Balloon Cat, Gargantuan Super Cat, Titanic Noob, and more. They also offered Eggs, such as Exclusive Harvest Egg, Clown Egg, Exclusive Brainrot Eggs, among others.

The developers also triggered special commands that enabled Pets to fly, froze players, triggered a comet shower, increased Egg luck, customized their avatars, flung players, and more.

Timings for Pet Simulator 99 Admin Abuse

The developers haven’t announced whether Admin Abuse will go live in the upcoming Christmas update. However, they’ve hosted it in Halloween 2025 and Autumn 2025 events. So, there will likely be an Admin Abuse when the Christmas update is released on December 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Based on past timings, the upcoming Admin Abuse event might occur one hour after the update, which is 1:00 PM EST.

We recommend joining the game around one hour before the update, at 11:00 PM EST. Many players log in to the game during major updates and such events, making servers busy. As a result, you might not be able to log in easily or frequently disconnect. So, joining earlier ensures you enjoy the Admin Abuse event and avail of all freebies without any obstructions.

With that said, below are the timings for the upcoming Admin Abuse:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, December 20, at 11:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, December 20, at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20, at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20, at 6:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, December 20, at 7:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 20, at 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, December 21, at 3:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21, at 5:00 AM

Is Admin Abuse Worth Joining?

Yes, you should join the Admin Abuse event in Pet Simulator 99. The developers distribute the latest Exclusive Eggs, which cost Robux, Pets with low drop chances, and more. It is the best way to complete your collection. Moreover, the developers also provide temporary speed buffs, rain diamonds, and grant additional Pet equips, among other features.

While the developers haven’t provided much info about the Christmas update, we can expect the debut of several Christmas-themed Pets, including Huge and Titanic ones. We can also expect a new Christmas-themed mini-game, like the Turkey Hunt of Autumn 2025. Additionally, the developers might introduce event-themed packs in the in-game shop and distribute redeem codes. Besides these, we can expect the lobby to be decorated with a Christmas theme, event-themed areas, secret rooms, and more.