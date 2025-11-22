Pet Simulator 99 Autumn Event Release Date and Countdown

Pet Simulator 99 Autumn event is an upcoming update that’s releasing this week. This will be a small update, which introduces various Autumn-themed Pets to the game. Additionally, the developers will hold an Admin Abuse event after rolling out the update to the experience. So, there’s much more to see and take advantage of this update. This article provides the official release date for the Pet Simulator 99 Autumn event, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Pet Simulator 99 Autumn Event

The Autumn event will officially launch on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 12 PM EST, UTC-5. It will be available for 15 days, ending on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:59 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release dates and timings for the forthcoming Autumn event, across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 22, at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 22, at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22, at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22, at 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, November 22, at 6:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 22, at 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 23, at 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23, at 4:00 AM

You can also turn on notifications to receive alerts when the Autumn event is released. Open Roblox, enter the Pet Simulator 99’s official page, and tap the Notify Me button below the Autumn event banner to enable notifications.

Countdown Timer for the Autumn Event

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Pet Simulator 99 Update?

some pets for the little event on saturday!



plus, admin abuse after the update! 💎



see you soon 😎 pic.twitter.com/UeEyJQ38mU — BIG Games (@BuildIntoGames) November 20, 2025

The Autumn event will update Pet Simulator 99 with new Pets. All critters are themed around the Autumn season, and you can obtain them by opening the latest Autumn-themed Eggs. Like the Halloween event, we can also expect new items in the Exclusive Shop and Autumn-themed packs in the in-game shop.

You can farm diamonds and be ready to open new Eggs to receive the latest Autumn-themed Pets when the event goes live. Additionally, the developers will also hold an Admin Abuse event, one hour after the update. So, make sure you’re logged into the game during the time and acquire all free items.