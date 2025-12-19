Home » Gaming » Pet Simulator 99 Christmas Update Release Date (19 December)

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: This article was last updated on December 19 with Pet Simulator 99 Christmas Event details.

Pet Simulator 99 Christmas update is all set to release this week. It introduces Christmas-themed Eggs, Pets, and more. The developers might also distribute new codes for the upcoming update, offering free in-game items. This update lasts around two weeks after its release. With that said, you can find the release date and times across major regions for the Pet Simulator 99 Christmas update in this article.

Release Date for Pet Simulator 99 Christmas Update

The Pet Simulator 99 Christmas update will officially launch on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It will be available for around two weeks, ending on Friday, January 3, 2026, at 11:59 EST, UTC-5. Below is the release date and timings for the Christmas update across major regions:

Time ZoneRelease Timings
India (IST)Saturday, December 20, at 10:30 PM
United States (EST)Saturday, December 20, at 12:00 PM
United States (PST)Saturday, December 20, at 9:00 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Saturday, December 20, at 5:00 PM
Central European Time (CET)Saturday, December 20, at 6:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)Saturday, December 20, at 2:00 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)Sunday, December 21, at 2:00 AM
Australia (AEDT)Sunday, December 21, at 4:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming update via the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, scroll down to find the Events tab and tap the Notify Me button below the “Christmas Update” banner.

What’s New in the Upcoming Christmas Update?

There is no information regarding the content of the Christmas update. The game’s Roblox page only states that the Christmas update drops on December 20th. However, we can expect new Eggs, Pets, an event shop, and many features, similar to the 2024 Christmas event. The developers will also introduce event-themed currencies and decorate the lobby with Christmas-themed items. Additionally, we might also receive hidden Christmas Presents and mini-games for the event’s duration.

