Phantom Blade Zero Gets Official Release Date at The Game Awards 2025

After years of anticipation and multiple delays, Chinese developer S-GAME finally revealed the official release date for Phantom Blade Zero during The Game Awards 2025. The announcement came with an explosive new gameplay trailer showcasing the game’s signature “Kungfupunk” style a blend of traditional Chinese martial arts with steampunk aesthetics. Let us take a look at Phantom Blade Zero release date along with other details.

What is Phantom Blade Zero?

Phantom Blade Zero is a third-person action RPG that combines elements from Soulslike games with hack-and-slash combat. Players control an elite assassin who was framed for murdering the patriarch of his organization, The Order. Gravely injured during the manhunt, Soul receives a temporary cure from a mystic healer that gives him only 66 days to live. He must uncover the mastermind behind the conspiracy before his time runs out.

The game is a spiritual rebirth of S-GAME founder Soulframe Liang’s 2010 indie RPG Rainblood: Town of Death. After more than a decade of development, the studio has created what they describe as a new genre that balances accessibility for mainstream players with authentic Chinese wuxia fighting styles. The game features linear progression mixed with semi-open exploration areas, a dual-weapon switching system, and dynamic boss fights that use counter-AI to adapt to player strategies.

Phantom Blade Zero release date

Phantom Blade Zero will launch on September 9, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store, giving PC players multiple options for purchasing the game.

This marks the end of a long wait for fans who have been following the game since its initial reveal in 2023. S-GAME has been gradually sharing more gameplay footage and details throughout development, but the lack of a concrete release date had left many wondering when they’d finally get to play.

Can it match Black Myth: Wukong?

Industry observers are watching closely to see if Phantom Blade Zero can replicate the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, another Chinese action game that became a worldwide phenomenon in 2024. S-GAME’s approach emphasizes universal storytelling through kung fu as a medium. With September 9, 2026, now locked in, fans have less than a year to wait before experiencing S-GAME’s vision of Kungfupunk action.