Home » Puzzles » Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 28, 2025

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 28, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for December 28, 2025.

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today - December 28, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) December 28, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

Note: The team behind Phrazle has reset the number for the puzzle to #1 again on October 18, 2025.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #81 for December 28 is:

Clam Up

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #82 for December 28 is:

Bringing Home The Bacon

Today’s selections offer a fun contrast between keeping secrets and achieving financial success. The morning puzzle features a classic idiom for suddenly becoming silent or refusing to speak, while the afternoon puzzle uses a famous phrase that dates back centuries to describe earning a living or providing for one’s family. These two phrases provide a great mix of animal-related imagery and household metaphors that remain highly popular in modern conversation. I’d rate it a solid 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer December 27, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

Morning Answer: Out The Door

Afternoon Answer: Hand Me Down

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1439 (December 28, 2025)

“Nighttime outfit, for short” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December...

“Tinder mismatch after swiping…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 28,...

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 28, 2025)

Baseball’s Boyer – Crossword Clue Answers

Organ Bad Temper – Crossword Clue Answers

Sailor’s Stop – Crossword Clue Answers

South American Monkeys – Crossword Clue Answers