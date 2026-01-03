Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 3, 2026

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for January 3, 2026.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) January 3, 2026

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

Note: The team behind Phrazle has reset the number for the puzzle to #1 again on October 18, 2025.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #93 for January 3 is: Extenuating Circumstances

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #94 for January 3 is: as a rule of thumb

Today’s selections focus on legal nuance and practical estimation, providing a sophisticated pair of idioms to kick off the first weekend of the year. The morning puzzle features a formal term used to describe specific factors that provide a partial excuse for a mistake or wrongdoing, while the afternoon puzzle highlights a widely used expression for a broad, practical principle based on experience rather than precise theory. Together, these phrases balance the complexity of detailed exceptions with the simplicity of general guidelines, making for a thought-provoking set of linguistic challenges. I’d rate it a solid 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer January 2, 2026

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: Up The Ante Afternoon Answer: Face The Music

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!